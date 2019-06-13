9Wire open for applications

13 June 2019

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has partnered with WWF-NZ, and other organisations, to co-found 9Wire – a brand new programme aimed at unearthing and backing New Zealand’s great environmental innovations.

Applications are open now, and close on 8 July 2019.

Cathy Robinson, MPI’s Director Investment Portfolio, says 9Wire is a brand new programme designed to fast-track environmental innovations from the beginning, all the way to impact.

“There are tonnes of impressive innovators in the primary industries. 9Wire will help us to identify and develop the innovations, and roll these out to the rest of the primary industries,” says Cathy Robinson.

“9Wire will provide bespoke support for innovations with the greatest potential for improving the environment, so they have the best opportunity to make a difference.

“What sets 9Wire apart from other initiatives is all of the collective organisations involved, and the support we’re all providing.

“Together with WWF-NZ, Ākina Foundation, Auckland Council, Callaghan Innovation, Department of Conservation and Ministry for the Environment, we bring an extensive network of resources to 9Wire.

“This includes access to funding; more than three hundred PhDs and other experts; and access to government, businesses and the international community.

“9Wire is for anyone working on innovative ways to improve the environment – companies, charities, social enterprises, community groups, start-ups, lone inventors, growers or farmers.

“Whether an innovation is still an initial idea or almost at the implementation stage, 9Wire is designed to support the best innovative ideas at any stage, to help bring ideas to life.

Keen innovators can submit their ideas at 9Wire.co.nz. Early entries are encouraged, and the 9Wire team can help by providing advice during the application process.

