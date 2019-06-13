Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Government supports collective bargaining for film and screen

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 1:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Government supports collective bargaining for those working in film and screen industry

Source: CTU

--

Joint media release from The NZ Council of Trade Unions, Equity NZ and NZ Writers Guild

The announcement today by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway, to support collective bargaining for those working in the film and screen industry, is welcomed.

"It is fantastic that the Government is adopting the model which was developed and unanimously agreed to by the Film Industry Working Group (FIWG). This Working Group has clearly demonstrated that when an industry comes together to address issues how successful that process can be," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

Melissa Ansell-Bridges, Director, of Equity New Zealand, was a member of the FIWG and is confident that the changes proposed will make a real difference, "It is hugely significant that workers in the screen industry will now have access to the rights and benefits of collective bargaining. It’s a hard life being an actor in New Zealand, ensuring that actors have access to collective bargaining is simply about fairness at work."

Alice Shearman, Executive Director of New Zealand Writers Guild, also a member of the FIWG is looking forward to the law coming into effect next year "2020 will be a good year for screenwriters in the screen industry. The ability to stabilise their economic and working rights through collective agreements will be career enhancing and stimulate industry growth. It has been a long time coming for screenwriters to benefit from enforceable terms and conditions in their contracts."

ENDS




© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

Employment: Air NZ Fixes Policy On Tā Moko And Tattoos

From 1 September all new and existing Air New Zealand employees will be able to have Tā Moko and non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business attire. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 