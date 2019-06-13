Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Lucire

New Zealand fashion magazine Lucire’s Saudi Arabian edition a hit

Wellington, June 13 (JY&A Media) Lucire, the international fashion magazine started in New Zealand in 1997, is on to a hit in Saudi Arabia, where the publication finds itself in first and businesses classes on Saudia, the country’s national carrier, and in their lounges.

A monthly, as it was originally in New Zealand in the mid-2000s, Lucire KSA is receiving positive reviews after completing eight issues since the end of 2018.

Under publisher Aljawhara Al-Otaishan and editor Qurratulain (Annie) Wahab, Lucire KSA balances its international content with locally sourced items, and has interviewed some of the region’s leading fashion and beauty industry players.

A substantial amount of readers take in Lucire KSA each month in the Middle East, with a very captive audience. The numbers of travellers are certified by IATA and those flying in first and business class are generally in a happier, less stressed mindframe.

‘We’ve established a winning formula with the team across the Middle East,’ says Jack Yan, Lucire’s founder.

‘Thanks to them I feel confident that New Zealand and Australian advertisers who want to reach a captive, positive audience in the GCC now have a New Zealand lifestyle magazine they can book in.’

Mr Yan says Lucire KSA offers highly competitive advertising prices for the GCC region.

The layouts are done in New Zealand and the magazines are printed in Riyadh.

Nancy Hany of Kingfisher Consultancy officially represents the magazine’s advertising in the GCC, but Lucire’s Wellington office welcomes enquiries from New Zealand and Australia.




