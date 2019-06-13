Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Finalists Set Precedent for New Ground Spread Awards

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 3:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Groundspread Fertiliser Association

The NZGFA is delighted to announce the category finalists for the 2019 inaugural NZGFA Awards. The Awards fall across four areas – Innovation, Health & Safety, Young Achiever’s and the NZGFA President’s Award – with two finalists selected from each.

Dean Brooks, NZGFA President, says the standard of entries was extremely impressive and that the high calibre of the finalists (named below) not only sets the benchmark for the future of the awards but also demonstrates that the industry is in good hands.

NZGFA Innovation Award, sponsored by Trucks & Trailers
Ron Smith, R&R Haulage Ltd and Ted Usmar, Wealleans Engineering.

NZGFA Health & Safety Award, sponsored by Graymont
Nicola Goodwin, Wealleans Ltd and Peter Herrick, HWR Richardson Group.

NZGFA Young Achiever’s Award, sponsored by Ravensdown
Hannah Mason, Wealleans Ltd and Adam White, Wealleans Engineering.

NZGFA President’s Award
Gordon Dobbs, Brown & Shandly and Rodger Scott, Central Transport Ltd

The awards were devised earlier this year to recognise and commend individuals who have made a significant and positive contribution to the ground spreading industry. The awards also serve to raise the profile of the essential role ground spreaders play in the food production chain in New Zealand.

Dean Brooks explains that ground spreaders are typically the first step in ensuring on-farm productivity. “By spreading nutrients accurately and evenly, using the latest technology, finely calibrated vehicles and highly trained operators, ground spreaders help farmers and growers get the best out of their nutrient spend. The skill involved in ground spreading means that food production in New Zealand gets the best start possible.”

All finalists will join the delegation at the NZGFA annual conference ‘Technology the Enabler’ at Wairakei in Taupo from Sunday 7th to Wednesday 10th, July. Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner on Tuesday 9th July 2019.



