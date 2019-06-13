Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reserve Bank and Māori Language Commission partner

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank of New Zealand) and Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori (the Māori Language Commission) today signed a mahi tahi Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote and embrace te reo Māori within the Central Bank.

The agreement, signed by Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and Māori Language Commission Tumuaki (Chief Executive) Ngahiwi Apanui, signals the start of a strategic partnership that will allow both parties to take steps in accelerating the use and relevance of te reo Māori.

Mr Orr says the agreement is a significant step in strengthening the Bank’s commitment to Te Ao Māori (the Māori world).

“At the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, we recognise that te reo and tikanga Māori are central to the unique identity of Aotearoa. We’re looking forward to embarking on this journey with the Māori Language Commission. Their support will help the Bank contribute to the Maihi Karauna (the Crown’s Strategy for Māori Language Revitalisation) and will also guide our own Te Ao Māori Strategy,” Mr Orr says.

Mr Apanui says that the Bank’s purpose and mandate present opportunities for the organisation to increase the use, status and modern-day relevance of te reo Māori.

“This taonga—our Māori language—should resonate throughout our nation. By having this mutual agreement with Te Pūtea Matua, we are delighted to actively support the bank in designing and implementing a Māori language plan. The result will be a stronger Māori language and the opening up of new domains in which it is used and celebrated.”



The signing of the agreement coincided with the Reserve Bank’s annual Pukaki Educational Visit. Held since 2004, the Pukaki Educational Award celebrates the relationship between the Bank and Ngāti Whakaue whose tipuna (ancestor)—Pukaki—features on the New Zealand 20 cent coin.

Each year, the Bank hosts six Year 10 students from schools around Rotorua, who whakapapa (descend) from Ngāti Whakaue, on a unique full-day learning experience exploring leadership, the special relationship between Te Pūtea Matua and Ngāti Whakaue and the role of the Bank and its impact on the nation.

“A core part of our mahi coming out of our Te Ao Māori Strategy is engaging more effectively with Māori. The presence of both the commission and Ngāti Whakaue today represents the mana of our agreement and the relationship we want to underline with iwi, Maori businesses, and the diverse spectrum of Te Ao Māori,” Mr Orr said.

More information:

The Journey of Te Pūtea Matua: Our Tāne Mahuta

Te Ao Māori: an evolving and responsible strategy


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 