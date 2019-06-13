Reserve Bank and Māori Language Commission partner

Te Pūtea Matua (the Reserve Bank of New Zealand) and Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori (the Māori Language Commission) today signed a mahi tahi Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote and embrace te reo Māori within the Central Bank.

The agreement, signed by Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and Māori Language Commission Tumuaki (Chief Executive) Ngahiwi Apanui, signals the start of a strategic partnership that will allow both parties to take steps in accelerating the use and relevance of te reo Māori.

Mr Orr says the agreement is a significant step in strengthening the Bank’s commitment to Te Ao Māori (the Māori world).

“At the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, we recognise that te reo and tikanga Māori are central to the unique identity of Aotearoa. We’re looking forward to embarking on this journey with the Māori Language Commission. Their support will help the Bank contribute to the Maihi Karauna (the Crown’s Strategy for Māori Language Revitalisation) and will also guide our own Te Ao Māori Strategy,” Mr Orr says.

Mr Apanui says that the Bank’s purpose and mandate present opportunities for the organisation to increase the use, status and modern-day relevance of te reo Māori.

“This taonga—our Māori language—should resonate throughout our nation. By having this mutual agreement with Te Pūtea Matua, we are delighted to actively support the bank in designing and implementing a Māori language plan. The result will be a stronger Māori language and the opening up of new domains in which it is used and celebrated.”







The signing of the agreement coincided with the Reserve Bank’s annual Pukaki Educational Visit. Held since 2004, the Pukaki Educational Award celebrates the relationship between the Bank and Ngāti Whakaue whose tipuna (ancestor)—Pukaki—features on the New Zealand 20 cent coin.

Each year, the Bank hosts six Year 10 students from schools around Rotorua, who whakapapa (descend) from Ngāti Whakaue, on a unique full-day learning experience exploring leadership, the special relationship between Te Pūtea Matua and Ngāti Whakaue and the role of the Bank and its impact on the nation.

“A core part of our mahi coming out of our Te Ao Māori Strategy is engaging more effectively with Māori. The presence of both the commission and Ngāti Whakaue today represents the mana of our agreement and the relationship we want to underline with iwi, Maori businesses, and the diverse spectrum of Te Ao Māori,” Mr Orr said.

More information:

• The Journey of Te Pūtea Matua: Our Tāne Mahuta

• Te Ao Māori: an evolving and responsible strategy





© Scoop Media

