PaySauce adds Mat Stokes as COO



Auckland, New Zealand - 13 June 2019 - Employment solutions platform PaySauce (PYS.NZ), has announced Mat Stokes as Chief Operating Officer.

The appointment continues PaySauce's formidable line-up of senior leadership and signals the company’s arrival as a serious fintech innovator.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne says Stokes will be essential to PaySauce's bigger aspirations to develop a marketplace of networked applications for employers and employees.

“We’re a fast growing SAAS enterprise. Mat's experience in business banking, platform management and technology are just what we need as we transition from a payroll provider. His leadership will keep us grounded while we build the platform that will transform small business employment."

Stokes is the former Head of Integration of Business Ventures at ASB, and most recently Chief Product Officer (and co-founder) of Plus, an ASB-backed startup for business reporting and analysis. Stokes has worked on systems integration with heavy hitters like Exxon Mobil, Bank of America and Xero, successfully implementing ERP migration, platform integration and technology replacement.







