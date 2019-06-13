Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

China's appetite for NZ red meat is surging

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 4:17 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Jenny Ruth

June 13 (BusinessDesk) - China has been New Zealand’s largest market for red meat for some time and growth in that market is surging.

Meat Industry Association analysis of Stats NZ figures shows China accounted for 36 percent of total red meat exports in April and sales there that month jumped 62 percent by value from the previous April.

That’s down a little from the 70 percent year-on-year growth in the month of March, although growth in the year ended March was a slightly more sedate 47 percent.

“It’s becoming a very dominant market, but that’s where the demand is at the moment – it’s a bit hard to say no if you’ve got customers there who are prepared to pay for it,” MIA policy analyst Matt Conway says.

While the New Zealand meat industry was developed to serve the British market, that accounted for just 6 percent of exports in March and April and in the year ended March.

That’s a far cry from 1958 when 94 percent of New Zealand sheepmeat exports went to Britain and 82 percent of our beef exports went to the United States.

Britain remains a dominant market for higher-value chilled sheepmeat, taking 44 percent by volume and 35 percent by value of those exports in April, and China has yet to figure in the top 10 destinations for chilled lamb exports.

However, China dominates the frozen sheepmeat market, taking 58 percent by volume and 46 percent by value in April while Britain took just 7 percent both by volume and by value that month.

In beef, China took 41 percent by volume and 40 percent by value in April, relegating the US to second place with 35 percent by volume and 34 percent by value in the month.



And China has a much greater appetite for chilled beef than for lamb – it accounted for 28 percent by volume and 20 percent by value of exports in the month of April. China still takes more frozen beef, 42 percent by both volume and value of exports in the month.

Like all markets, demand in China waxes and wanes. In March 2016, for example, it was a shrinking market for sheepmeat with growth by volume falling 15 percent from the previous March and down 34 percent by value.

Putting some perspective on the more recent growth, in March 2016, China accounted for 38 percent by volume and 21 percent by value of sheepmeat exports.


BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

