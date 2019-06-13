Landmark Homes ‘building hope’ project will help Cure Kids

Kiwis in the market for a brand new home will be able to make a “purchase with a purpose” when a four-bedroom house in Auckland goes to auction in coming months, with all proceeds from the sale going to Cure Kids.

Cure Kids, New Zealand’s largest charitable funder of child health research, launched its ‘building hope’ project, a one-off house build initiated by Landmark Homes North Shore/Rodney in March.

The house will be auctioned off on 27 September 2019 during Cure Kids’ largest annual appeal – ‘Red Nose’ month.

The 236 sqm2 four-bedroom home, located at Hobsonville in North Auckland, is taking great shape – with the exterior cladding set to be completed by the end of June and the interior finished by August.

Cure Kids CEO Frances Benge says the organisation has been overwhelmed by the support Landmark Homes and its suppliers have shown to get the house under construction and the Cure Kids community is excited to watch the build unfold.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and lay strong foundations for a brighter future for children who live with life-limiting health conditions,” says Frances Benge.

Cure Kids funds research by NZ based researchers across a wide range of child health conditions including childhood cancers, inherited heart conditions, epilepsy, infectious diseases, cystic fibrosis, sudden unexpected death in infants (SUDI), stillbirth, burns, as well as child and adolescent mental health. Cure Kids-funded research has led to significant breakthroughs over the past 48 years and changed the way serious child health conditions are diagnosed and treated.







The idea to build a home for Cure Kids came about after Landmark Homes North Shore/Rodney franchisees Debbie and Paul Brett heard about the work Cure Kids does from their Project Manager Jon Copeland. Jon is the father of Cure Kids child ambassador, Corin.

Corin Copeland (9) was born with a rare genetic condition – so rare that it has no name – he lacks Elastin in his arteries and veins, causing them to close up. Corin is one of 40 people around the world living with the condition.

“Since gaining an understanding of the challenges that the Copeland family face every day we have been keen to be involved with an organisation such as Cure Kids, whose vital research offers hope for families and children with chronic health conditions,” says Paul Brett.

Landmark Homes will not make any profit from the build and the generosity of suppliers has made this build possible. Placemakers, Troake, European Ceramics, Vantage Windows and Doors, JC McCall, Kinetic Electrical, Resene Ltd, Flooring Vision Ltd and James Hardie NZ are all donating materials or their time at a reduced cost, and in some cases for free. In total there are over 50 suppliers involved, and this number is growing – a full list of suppliers can be found here.

“The Copeland family are loved ambassadors of our Cure Kids family and we are so grateful that Jon passionately took the initiative and got this project off the ground,” adds Benge.

“In less than four months, a Kiwi family will have a new home to enjoy – and the satisfaction of knowing that their purchase will help fund research that will make a difference to the lives of millions of children in New Zealand and around the world.

“Together, Cure Kids and Landmark Homes North Shore/Rodney are building hope that one day, we’ll find the treatments and cures which our children need. We encourage the public to watch the house build unfold and look out for viewing times at the property ahead of the auction!” says Benge.

Follow the build at www.buildinghope.co.nz and #curekidslandmark #buildinghope.





