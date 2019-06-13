Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar gains against Aussie on increased odds of RBA cut

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 8:35 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

NZ dollar gains against Aussie on increased odds of RBA rate cut

By Jenny Ruth

June 13 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar gained against the Australian dollar after mixed jobs data drove Australian wholesale interest rates to record lows.

The kiwi was trading at 95.08 Australian cents at 5pm in Wellington from 94.83 at 8am and 94.50 at 5pm yesterday. The domestic currency was otherwise unchanged at 65.70 US cents and the trade-weighted index little changed at 72.22 points from 72.21.

The Australian data showed 42,300 jobs were added in May, more than double economists’ expectations of 16,000, and the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.2 percent when the market had expected 5.1.

“You can interpret it a number of ways. Our interpretation was it was mixed and, overall, not a strong report,” says Imre Speizer, market strategist at Westpac.

“Yes, total jobs were stronger, but the unemployment rate went up and most of the jobs were part-time.”

While the data was probably neutral from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s point of view, “the market was looking for negative news and they found it,” Speizer says.

The RBA cut its cash rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent on June 5 and the market is now pricing in a 70 percent chance of another cut in July, up from 55 percent ahead of the jobs data, Speizer says.

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 51.76 British pence from 51.77, at 58.15 euro cents from 58.18, at 71.20 yen from 71.28, and at 4.5458 Chinese yuan from 4.5446.

The New Zealand two-year swap rate edged down to 1.3780 percent from 1.4100 yesterday while the 10-year swap rate eased to 1.8580 percent from 1.9025.

(BusinessDesk)



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 