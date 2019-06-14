Winners Announced for 2019 CIO Awards
Auckland, 12 June 2019 – IDC and Conferenz congratulate this year’s winners in the CIO Awards held tonight in Auckland. The Awards recognise the individuals and teams who have shown leadership, innovation and foresight in their contribution to ICT and business.
Winners were announced tonight at a glittering Gala Dinner at Auckland’s Spark Arena in front of a record attendance of 960 senior IT professionals.
The Awards were supported by ServiceNow, ClearPoint, Halo Consulting, Juniper, Sharp, CompTIA and The University of Auckland Business School.
Highlights include:
Paul Littlefair, CIO at Livestock Improvement Corporation named as CIO of the Year, and;
Sir Gil Simpson named for his outstanding contribution to business and technology in New Zealand.
Winners were announced in six categories:
CIO AWARD WINNERS
2019
CIO of the Year 2019 – Sponsored by CompTIA
WINNER: Paul Littlefair, CIO, Livestock Improvement Corporation
FINALISTS:
• Sean Davidson, General Manager - Information Technology, VTNZ
• Chris Trigg, Chief Digital Officer, Southern Cross Health Society
Outstanding Contribution to Technology and
Business in New Zealand - Sponsored by
Sharp
Recipient – Sir Gil Simpson
NZ Emerging ICT Leader of the Year 2019 – Sponsored by University of Auckland Business School
WINNER: Jean Yang, VP Legal Services, McCarthyFinch
FINALISTS:
Ian White, General Manager – Cyber Security, ZX Security
Engaging New Zealand in ICT – Sponsored
by Juniper Networks
WINNER - Tahi Rua Toru Tech
FINALISTS: CreateOps presents Ytech?, MYOB
Best ICT Team Culture – Sponsored by Halo Consulting
WINNER: Zag (formerly Soltius)
FINALISTS: Fidelity Life, New Zealand Qualifications Authority
Business Transformation through Digital and ICT – Sponsored by ClearPoint
WINNER: Waitemata District Health Board
FINALISTS: Auckland Council, Foodstuffs North Island, Watercare
Iggy Pintado, Managing
Director of IDC Australia and New Zealand, applauded the
winners and finalists for their outstanding work. “The
high standard of entries reflects the growing importance of
ICT in the delivery of business and digital strategies. The
examples that the winners set in driving business
transformation initiatives in their organisations
demonstrate to all in the industry what is possible when
leadership is combined with a culture of innovation and
change.”
The CIO Summit is New Zealand’s premier professional development forum for senior ICT executives. More about the awards can be found at https://www.ciosummit.co.nz/cio-awards.