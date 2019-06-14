Winners Announced for 2019 CIO Awards



Auckland, 12 June 2019 – IDC and Conferenz congratulate this year’s winners in the CIO Awards held tonight in Auckland. The Awards recognise the individuals and teams who have shown leadership, innovation and foresight in their contribution to ICT and business.

Winners were announced tonight at a glittering Gala Dinner at Auckland’s Spark Arena in front of a record attendance of 960 senior IT professionals.

The Awards were supported by ServiceNow, ClearPoint, Halo Consulting, Juniper, Sharp, CompTIA and The University of Auckland Business School.

Highlights include:

Paul Littlefair, CIO at Livestock Improvement Corporation named as CIO of the Year, and;

Sir Gil Simpson named for his outstanding contribution to business and technology in New Zealand.

Winners were announced in six categories:

CIO AWARD WINNERS 2019

CIO of the Year 2019 – Sponsored by CompTIA



WINNER: Paul Littlefair, CIO, Livestock Improvement Corporation

FINALISTS:

• Sean Davidson, General Manager - Information Technology, VTNZ

• Chris Trigg, Chief Digital Officer, Southern Cross Health Society

Outstanding Contribution to Technology and Business in New Zealand - Sponsored by Sharp

Recipient – Sir Gil Simpson

NZ Emerging ICT Leader of the Year 2019 – Sponsored by University of Auckland Business School

WINNER: Jean Yang, VP Legal Services, McCarthyFinch









FINALISTS:

Ian White, General Manager – Cyber Security, ZX Security

Engaging New Zealand in ICT – Sponsored by Juniper Networks

WINNER - Tahi Rua Toru Tech

FINALISTS: CreateOps presents Ytech?, MYOB

Best ICT Team Culture – Sponsored by Halo Consulting

WINNER: Zag (formerly Soltius)

FINALISTS: Fidelity Life, New Zealand Qualifications Authority

Business Transformation through Digital and ICT – Sponsored by ClearPoint

WINNER: Waitemata District Health Board

FINALISTS: Auckland Council, Foodstuffs North Island, Watercare

Iggy Pintado, Managing Director of IDC Australia and New Zealand, applauded the winners and finalists for their outstanding work. “The high standard of entries reflects the growing importance of ICT in the delivery of business and digital strategies. The examples that the winners set in driving business transformation initiatives in their organisations demonstrate to all in the industry what is possible when leadership is combined with a culture of innovation and change.”

The CIO Summit is New Zealand’s premier professional development forum for senior ICT executives. More about the awards can be found at https://www.ciosummit.co.nz/cio-awards.



