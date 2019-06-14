Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - June 14, 2019

Friday, 14 June 2019, 9:57 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update


NZDUSD 0.6569 0.0%
NZDEUR 0.5825 0.1%
NZDGBP 0.5181 0.0%
NZDJPY 71.17 -0.2%
NZDAUD 0.9497 0.1%
NZDCAD 0.8754 -0.1%
GBPNZD 1.9299 -0.1%

The NZDUSD opens relatively unchanged at 0.6569 after trading tight ranges overnight.

Yesterday’s market focus was on Australian Employment data which was mixed, and saw the Unemployment Rate increase to 5.2% against expectations of 5.1%. Although the headlines jobs figure actually beat expectations, the miss in Unemployment Rate lends further support to more rate cuts out of the RBA - potentially as early as next month.

In International news, there has been an attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman overnight which saw oil prices up 1.9%. The Trump administration has blamed Iran which could lead to a "risk off" situation if tensions were to escalate even further.

There was a vote out of UK Parliament overnight on removing a no-deal Brexit as an option. This was voted down and has placed more pressure on the Pound, but potentially enhances the UK’s negotiating position with the EU.

Overnight tonight, retail sales out of the US will be closely watched by the market.

Global equity markets were generally higher on the day - Dow +0.39%, S&P 500 +0.41%, FTSE +0.01%, DAX +0.44%, CAC +0.01%, Nikkei -0.46%, Shanghai +0.5%.

Gold prices gained 0.9% to USD$1,345 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices gained 1.9% to US$52.10 per barrel.

ends



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 