Rental price indexes: May 2019



14 June 2019

The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In May 2019 compared with April 2019:

• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.3 percent.

• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 0.2 percent.

Annual change

In May 2019 compared with May 2018:

• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.4 percent.

• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 3.9 percent.







© Scoop Media

