Rental price indexes: May 2019
14 June 2019
The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.
Key facts
Monthly change
In May
2019 compared with April 2019:
• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.3 percent.
• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices fell 0.2 percent.
Annual change
In May 2019 compared with May
2018:
• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.4 percent.
• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 3.9 percent.