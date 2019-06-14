AgResearch wins supreme Fieldays award

14 June 2019

AgResearch wins supreme Fieldays award

AgResearch and three other Crown Research Institute collaborators have won the overall Supreme Site Award for Best Stand at National Fieldays.

Scion, Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research and Environmental Science and Research joined forces with AgResearch to showcase innovative science and the research they do to improve New Zealand farming and the food sector.

The award was announced today. It also received a second award - Best Agribusiness Indoor Site award at Fieldays.

AgResearch Marketing and Communications Director, Jo Brady, said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with others this year for even greater impact and to highlight the innovative research we do to make the farming sector successful.”

Fieldays attendees have until Saturday afternoon to see the 2019 award-winning stand located in the main Fieldays Pavilion [site PD26-34].

The stand has been a popular destination where attendees have been able to view each of the science partner’s innovations, including AgResearch’s hyper farm” which is a decision support tool they are developing in collaboration with Dunedin-based Animation Research Ltd.

For more information on the hyper farm please click here: https://vimeo.com/340120206/7044052b12

