DLA Piper welcomes global interns to New Zealand

DLA Piper welcomes two interns from its Global Scholarship Programme to New Zealand this month. Solomon Island’s Felix Weape and Harrison Kasibolo will spend time in Auckland and Wellington. They have already been mentored by senior DLA Piper lawyers as part of a two-year internship, while studying Law at the University of the South Pacific.

"Their visit will let them experience a corporate environment, and optimise their job searches when they graduate. Felix and Harrison will shadow our partners and legal teams, and be tutored in continuing legal education (CLE) in ethics and dispute resolution.", says partner Laura Scampion, who sits on the Board of DLA Piper's Global Scholarship Programme.

The Global Scholarships Programme aims to advance to the local legal profession of less developed regions, and over time contribute to the advancement of rule of law, access to justice and sustainable development. The programme has seen partners and senior lawyers from both New Zealand and Australia spend time at the University of the South Pacific with students from the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fiji.

"There are strong pro bono interests among the young men and women studying law in their home nations, and while here, Felix and Harrison will meet some of our pro bono clients to gain better understandings of those relationships.", says Scampion.

DLA Piper considers it a privilege and a pleasure to welcome the interns to New Zealand, as part of its strong commitment to progressing Law and social justice in the Pacific.







