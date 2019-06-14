Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Last chance to enter 2019 Australasian Fleet Safety Awards

Friday, 14 June 2019, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Brake NZ

Brake is encouraging fleet operators and suppliers who are working to reduce incidents involving at-work drivers to enter Brake's Australasian Fleet Safety Awards. The road safety charity is reminding companies they have one week left to enter, with the deadline for entries Friday 21 June 2019.

The Awards, sponsored by the NZ Transport Agency, recognise the achievements of organisations and individuals working to reduce the number of road crashes involving people who drive on work purposes. Fleet operators and suppliers who want to gain recognition for their fleet safety initiatives should visit https://globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-safety-awards/australasia-awards/ to enter.

This is the fifth year Brake has run the awards. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony and dinner on Thursday 12 September 2019 in Auckland, NZ.

The Australasian Fleet Safety Awards are supported by headline sponsors NZ Transport Agency, along with individual award sponsors Bridgestone, McFall, SurePlan and Suzuki NZ. This year’s awards are being offered in the following categories for organisations:
• Company Driver Safety Award
• Fleet Safety Product Award
• Road Safety in the Community Award
• Safe Vehicles Award
• Sustainable Journeys Award

There are also two categories that individuals working to promote fleet safety can be nominated for:
• Road Risk Manager of the Year Award
• Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award



Visit the awards website, https://globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-safety-awards/australasia-awards/, where you can download the awards entry form, together with guidance notes for entrants. Or contact Brake on +64 (0)21 407 953 or info@brake.org.nz for more information. Tickets to the awards ceremony can also be booked through the website.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director, says: “We’re encouraging awards entries from any organisation with at-work drivers, and fleet suppliers, who are working to reduce incidents. The awards celebrate the best of fleet safety. We know there are lots of organisations doing fantastic work already to tackle their road risk, and these awards are a great opportunity to celebrate their successes and share best practice within the industry.”

Last year’s winners included NZ Racing Board, EROAD, NZ Trucking Association and Waste Management.

The Awards are part of Global Fleet Champions, an initiative by Brake, the road safety charity for fleet professionals, aimed at sharing best practice in road risk management. Anyone involved in managing at-work drivers, and suppliers to fleets, can join Global Fleet Champions for free and gain access to best practice information through webinars and seminars, online and downloadable tools for managers and drivers. To find out more visit www.globalfleetchampions.org.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Brake NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Costco To Open First NZ Store At Westgate In Auckland

American multi-national discount store operator Costco Wholesale is planning to open its first New Zealand store at the Westgate shopping centre in Auckland’s north-west. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Report: Fungal Disease Claims Life Of Seventh Kākāpō

A seventh kākāpō being treated for the respiratory disease aspergillosis has died. Nora 1-A was just over 100 days old and was the sickest of the kākāpō being treated at the New Zealand Centre Conservation Medicine at Auckland Zoo. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 