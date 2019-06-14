Last chance to enter 2019 Australasian Fleet Safety Awards

Brake is encouraging fleet operators and suppliers who are working to reduce incidents involving at-work drivers to enter Brake's Australasian Fleet Safety Awards. The road safety charity is reminding companies they have one week left to enter, with the deadline for entries Friday 21 June 2019.

The Awards, sponsored by the NZ Transport Agency, recognise the achievements of organisations and individuals working to reduce the number of road crashes involving people who drive on work purposes. Fleet operators and suppliers who want to gain recognition for their fleet safety initiatives should visit https://globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-safety-awards/australasia-awards/ to enter.

This is the fifth year Brake has run the awards. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony and dinner on Thursday 12 September 2019 in Auckland, NZ.

The Australasian Fleet Safety Awards are supported by headline sponsors NZ Transport Agency, along with individual award sponsors Bridgestone, McFall, SurePlan and Suzuki NZ. This year’s awards are being offered in the following categories for organisations:

• Company Driver Safety Award

• Fleet Safety Product Award

• Road Safety in the Community Award

• Safe Vehicles Award

• Sustainable Journeys Award

There are also two categories that individuals working to promote fleet safety can be nominated for:

• Road Risk Manager of the Year Award

• Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award







Visit the awards website, https://globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-safety-awards/australasia-awards/, where you can download the awards entry form, together with guidance notes for entrants. Or contact Brake on +64 (0)21 407 953 or info@brake.org.nz for more information. Tickets to the awards ceremony can also be booked through the website.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director, says: “We’re encouraging awards entries from any organisation with at-work drivers, and fleet suppliers, who are working to reduce incidents. The awards celebrate the best of fleet safety. We know there are lots of organisations doing fantastic work already to tackle their road risk, and these awards are a great opportunity to celebrate their successes and share best practice within the industry.”

Last year’s winners included NZ Racing Board, EROAD, NZ Trucking Association and Waste Management.

The Awards are part of Global Fleet Champions, an initiative by Brake, the road safety charity for fleet professionals, aimed at sharing best practice in road risk management. Anyone involved in managing at-work drivers, and suppliers to fleets, can join Global Fleet Champions for free and gain access to best practice information through webinars and seminars, online and downloadable tools for managers and drivers. To find out more visit www.globalfleetchampions.org.

