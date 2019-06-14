Support for Ministerial Review of Breeding Stock Exports

Members of the New Zealand Animal Genetics Trade Association (AGTA) welcome and support a review of the breeding stock export trade from New Zealand, announced by the Minister of Agriculture, Damien O’Connor.

The NZ AGTA looks forward to working proactively with the Minister and MPI officials to ensure that the breeding stock export trade always both achieves and demonstrates high professional and ethical standards, with a critical focus on world class animal welfare outcomes.

The industry welcomes transparency and any opportunity to demonstrate how significant advances in technology have delivered greater certainty with respect to animal welfare outcomes across the entire supply chain.

Taking a considered approach to a review of this important rural and related agritech export activity will enhance New Zealand’s place in assisting food security in the global market.

14th June 2019

