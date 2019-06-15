Top honours for Christchurch regeneration project

Auckland, New Zealand, 14th June 2019: Christchurch’s new Central City Library, Tūranga, has claimed the coveted Supreme Award at Property Council New Zealand’s Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards this evening.

Tūranga is one of nine anchor projects that support the regeneration of Canterbury following the earthquakes. The five storey building, which was opened in October 2018, spans 9500m2, making it the largest public library in the South Island.

The Christchurch development was one of eleven best in category winners at the annual awards, held at Spark Arena this evening. The red-carpet event is the biggest property industry event in New Zealand, attracting around 1600 people. The Awards recognise exceptional property projects that are innovative, sustainable, and deliver a financial and/or social return.

Judges cited Tūranga as a visually stunning symbol of hope, unity and rebirth, shaping the way the community and visitors experience Christchurch’s City Centre. “Tūranga encompasses a wide range of facilities for the community, including a heritage collection, an innovation zone, music and video studios, a 200-seat arena, a café and outdoor roof terraces. There is a high level of community pride and ownership in Tūranga which will ensure it remains relevant to the city and community for decades to come.”

Earlier in the evening Tūranga won best in category in the Warren and Mahoney Civic and Arts Property Award. The other best in category winners were all eligible for the Supreme Award.







The Holmes Consulting Group Tourism and Leisure Property Award went to Christchurch’s Taiora QEII Recreation and Sport Centre, which closed in 2011 due to earthquake damage. The site previously known as Queen Elizabeth II Park was home to the facility constructed for the 1974 Commonwealth Games. Taiora was the result of a long and hard-fought battle by the community to get a pool rebuilt at QEII Park.

The RCP Commercial Office Property Award went to the PwC Centre in Wellington. The premium new office building in the regenerated Kumutoto precinct, was touted as a standout example of what a modern and resilient office development can achieve.

Auckland Airport’s DSV facility scooped the CBRE Industrial Property Award. Located within The Landing Business Park, the purpose-built facility consolidates multiple warehousing operations. Judges cited the optimal use of industrial space and an impressive 14 month turnaround.

The Housing New Zealand Multi-Unit Residential Property Award went to St Marks – a mixed-use living development in Auckland’s Remuera. “Significant thought went into the design which includes an internal courtyard and live five storey green wall.”

Auckland’s H&M flagship store at Commercial Bay won the Yardi Retail Property Award. The five-level store trades over four levels – a first for New Zealand. Judges cited the development as a connector into the precinct’s retail laneways, breathing renewed vitality into the CBD.

The Mason Bros. redevelopment in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter was the recipient of the Resene Green Building Property Award. Judges cited the adaptive reuse of the character warehouse into the three storey commercial development. “The project team worked hard on great place making, financial transparency and a world leading Six Green Star rating.“

The GIB Education Property Award went to Freemans Bay School in Auckland. The new development, which was completed last year incorporates Whānau Ata - the oldest Māori immersion unit in central Auckland. “The design of Freemans Bay School successfully joining the dots between future-focused schooling and use of space.”

Rotorua’s Te Aka Mauri Children’s Health and Library Hub won the Fagerhult Health and Medical Property Award. The redevelopment of the existing library created the opportunity to combine community services. “The concept is a ground-breaking and a truly successful example of what can be achieved for the community when local and central government organisations collaborate.”

The Hawkins Heritage and Adaptive Reuses Property Award went to Auckland’s Campbell Bay Early Learning Centre - a bespoke, aesthetically designed modern development integrating seamlessly into a historic church. “The quality of design and careful building positioning ensured an unwanted church building has been retained and enriched.”

The Vinegar Lane and Cider building in Auckland’s Ponsonby won the Natural Habitats Urban Land Development Property Award. The regenerated city block was cited as “a unique example of a true mixed-use architectural precinct.”

For more information on the Property Council New Zealand’s Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards, and a full list of winners and nominees, visit the Awards website.



View or download images of the best in category projects.

© Scoop Media

