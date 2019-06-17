Pinnacle Life kicks off new campaign

Pinnacle Life has kicked off a new campaign prompting Kiwis to think about protecting what makes them feel lucky. The Kiwi-owned provider of life insurance hopes the campaign will help families have a conversation about the importance of protecting what they value, and then encourage them to take action.

Pinnacle Life Chief Executive, Gillian Vaughan, says:

“This campaign is about getting people to consider what makes them feel lucky in life – what do they value and hold dear. Luck means different things to different people, but we think for most, family is central to why they feel ‘lucky’ and they are grateful for the loved ones in their lives.”

The campaign shares a story of ‘the world’s luckiest man’ surrounded by the family he loves. However, his unexpected passing means his family loses a father, husband and their financial security, resulting in a harder path for his son ‘our boy’ [link] as he grows up.

Reflecting on the campaign, Gillian says:

“It was important to create a campaign that would connect people emotionally to the story, those special family moments we cherish and remember – a story that celebrates life. At the same time, we want people to think about proactively protecting their families, so we show how over-looking or delaying taking out life insurance can have a ripple effect for family members.

“We realise this story might be a bit confronting. Talking about ‘the unthinkable’ and what would happen to those left behind are big conversations to have over the dinner table, but they’re really important ones.







“Too often we’ve heard heart-breaking stories about how the grief of losing a family member – particularly the main provider – has been compounded by the loss of financial security because no life insurance cover or substantial savings were in place.

“This campaign highlights why life insurance is so important – protecting those closest to us should we pass unexpectedly and it urges Kiwis to protect what makes them feel lucky.”

Amy Cavanaugh, General Manager of Operations, says that providing New Zealanders with efficient and affordable access to life insurance is important to lifting insurance levels in the country.

“When people are ready to put protection in place, the process to take out an insurance policy needs to be as simple and easy as possible. That’s why Pinnacle Life was the first insurance provider to offer an online service and why we’re committed to making insurance accessible to everyone. So, if you wake up at 3am and just have to get your life insurance sorted, you can visit our website to get covered straight away.

“We want Kiwis to be able to protect those that matter most, in a way that it easy and affordable. Because in life there are lots of things that you can’t control, but putting protection in place to provide for your loved ones should the unthinkable happen, is something you do have control over.”

© Scoop Media