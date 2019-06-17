Quad bikes need crush protection devices

It's a well known fact that there are serious health & safety risks around the use of quad bikes. Since 2000 statistics tell us an average of 5 people per year die from their use, not to mention all the injuries which ACC say they receive over 1000 claims for work-related quad bike accidents, costing $12 million.

WorkSafe NZ have now changed their policy around the use of quad bikes. They are "Strongly recommending" the use of Crush Protection Devices (CPDs).

They have stopped short of regulating it at this stage but they have made it abundantly they have an expectation that quad-bikes should have CPDs fitted, and have changed their policy accordingly.

One thing for certain is that if you or your staff get injured at work riding a quad bike without a CPD, WorkSafe will deem this to be a unsafe practice.

ACC are also offering a subsidy for businesses (and self-employed) in certain farming industries a $180 rebate on CPD costs from approved providers.

