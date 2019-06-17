Raygun Announced as Wellington Gold Award Finalist

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Monday, 17 June 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Raygun

Wellington, Monday 17 June 2019 - Award-winning Wellington technology company, Raygun has been announced as a finalist in the 2019 Wellington Gold Awards for the Global Gold category, which recognises outstanding local exporters.

The New Zealand company headquartered in Wellington currently generates 92% of its revenue from exporting its products in over 100 countries.

Best known for building software products that help companies provide better online experiences for their customers, Raygun is already the software quality and application performance tool of choice for global brands such as Coca-Cola, Avis, Domino’s Pizza, Microsoft, and Samsung.

Raygun CEO, John-Daniel Trask says the announcement is a credit to the team and shows that software overcomes the tyranny of distance.

“The cost to operate is far lower in New Zealand than in the likes of Silicon Valley, where employees can be twice the cost, but certainly not twice as talented or capable as our own employees here in Wellington. Our experience to date shows we can build and distribute software from Wellington, with customers able to buy from us from anywhere in the world.

“Being named as a finalist is also recognition to our hard working, talented and diverse team. I’m proud to be able to support the professional career growth of so many talented people. We are proud to be a part of the local business community and the Gold Awards offers the deserved recognition to businesses in the Wellington region doing great things every day for their customers,” says Raygun CEO, John-Daniel Trask.



Last year Raygun announced a $15 million dollar investment into the region as they continue to grow globally and recruit more staff locally.

“We will continue to rapidly expand our global customer base over the next 12 months and plan to create 70 additional roles in Wellington over the next two years. It’s humbling as a business owner to be able to employ the best local talent and have them paying their mortgages and supporting their families off the back of the company’s success,” says John-Daniel Trask.

The Gold Awards Gala Dinner will be held on the 25th of July in Wellington. The Gold Awards celebrate the excellence and enterprise of business in the Wellington Region. You can find out more at https://goldawards.co.nz/

About Raygun

Raygun is an award-winning application monitoring company. Founded in 2007, Raygun is headquartered in Wellington and growing rapidly with over 30 staff across its New Zealand, and Seattle offices.

Handling more than 100 million requests every hour, Raygun services clients such as Coca-Cola, Domino's Pizza, Microsoft and Samsung. Raygun has previously been recognised as a finalist for The Wellington Gold Awards 2016, won the NZ Hi-Tech Awards Start-up of the Year 2015, and won the Innovative Hi-Tech Software Product of the Year 2014. raygun.com
