Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Contact's Barnes to depart

Monday, 17 June 2019, 12:35 pm
Article: BusinessDesk


By Gavin Evans

June 17 (BusinessDesk) - Contact Energy chief executive Dennis Barnes is to leave the business early next year.

Barnes joined Contact from former parent company Origin Energy in April 2011.

During his tenure the firm reworked its Wairakei geothermal field, including commissioning a bioreactor to reduce discharges into the Waikato River and constructing its new Te Mihi power station there.

At the same time the firm optimised the Ahuroa gas storage facility and Stratford peakers, shut the Otahuhu B power station in Auckland and re-established itself as a stand-alone business when Origin sold out in 2015. Throughout that period it also significantly restructured its retail activities, including testing bundled offers with broadband, and has repositioned its commercial and industrial business to help businesses reduce their emissions.

Barnes says 2019 will be his last full year in the role.

“I know that the company is in a strong position, with excellent prospects, and with a talented and committed team in place.”

Chair Rob McDonald says the firm has commenced a selection process with the support of international recruitment consultancy, Russell Reynolds.

“Although the development of internal candidates has been a priority over the last few years the board will also consider external candidates. We expect to be able to provide an update in coming months.”

McDonald noted that under Barnes’ leadership, shareholders had enjoyed compound annual returns of 15.8 percent.



He said the firm's $2 billion investment in renewables, flexible thermal generation and enterprise-wide systems was matched with an improved safety culture, more engaged employees and customers advocating for it in greater numbers.

“The strategic focus Dennis has applied will leave Contact highly regarded by its stakeholders and in a strong financial position well placed to grow.”

Barnes has confirmed that he will lead Contact until his successor has commenced in the role to ensure a smooth transition.

Contact shares last traded at $7.59 and have gained about 28 percent the past year.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Expenses Investigation: ANZ Boss Departs Under Cloud

Last month the bank said chief executive David Hisco was taking extended leave for health reasons. However, today it has said in addition to the health issues, the board was concerned about certain transactions after reviewing Mr Hisco's personal expenses. More>>

ALSO:

Wider Net Ban, Other Threats: Plan To Expand Protection For Maui And Hector’s Dolphins

The Government is taking action to expand and strengthen the protection for Māui and Hector’s dolphins with an updated plan to deal with threats to these native marine mammals. More>>

ALSO:

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

>
work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 