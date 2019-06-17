Shared e-scooters arrive in Wellington today

Riding into Wellington: JUMP scooters offer an affordable, environmentally friendly transport option

By Henry Greenacre, JUMP General Manager, Australia & New Zealand

Starting tomorrow, Wellingtonians will be able to use our electric JUMP scooters, making it easier for people to get around the city.

We’re actively collaborating with Wellington City Council to foster safe riding behaviours - including encouraging riders to be mindful of pedestrians, always follow road rules, wear a helmet and park responsibly.

We’re celebrating the launch of our e-scooters in Wellington with a community event, demonstrations and free helmet giveaways to help promote safe riding.

Throughout the city, people will be able to choose between requesting a car or an e-scooter - all within the Uber app.

As the first city in the Asia-Pacific region to get JUMP scooters, we’re excited to offer an alternative to driving, and to work with Wellington City Council on innovative new ways to help people get from A to B.

The expansion of JUMP in Wellington is part of our commitment to bringing together multiple modes of transport - offering safe, affordable options for the first and last mile.

You can find and unlock JUMP scooters within the Uber app. It’s simple to use. Via Uber:

• Tap the “mode switch” at the top of the homescreen of the Uber app, and select scooter.

• You’ll see the available JUMP scooters around you and can select one to reserve.

• Scooters are $1 to unlock and $0.30 per minute of riding.







Deploying scooters at scale is another way to help reduce individual car ownership and give Wellingtonians greener, more affordable, and more accessible transport options.

We look forward to locals and visitors alike jumping onboard.

Wellington City Council Mayor Justin Lester welcomes the trial as it will mean more transport choices for residents and visitors to Wellington.

“We will learn how people might want to use e-scooters and how popular they are over time. It will also help us to determine the city’s policy around micro-mobility transport, such as e-scooters and bike share schemes.

“We are keen to look at different ways to encourage people to replace some private vehicle trips with a more sustainable option.”

-ends-





© Scoop Media

