Cedric Floaumoetui is New Zealand’s top carpentry apprentice

Monday, 17 June 2019, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Certified Builders Association

Cedric Floaumoetui is New Zealand’s top carpentry apprentice

Auckland’s, Cedric Floaumoetui, aged 31, has won the coveted title of New Zealand’s top apprentice at the NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge held in association with ITM. He is the first Pasifika winner of this prestigious annual competition. Peter Fox, aged 32, from Wellington won second place, and Regan Morris, aged 21, from Wairarapa came in third.

NZCB Chief Executive, Grant Florence, says NZCB’s Apprentice Challenge is a great opportunity to celebrate emerging talent in this crucial sector of the economy and help promote the trades as a career, especially as demand for skilled builders remains high.

The Apprentice Challenge Final took place at NZCB’s annual conference in Christchurch on 14-15 June, where 20 regional finalists from across the country competed for the top prize. Apprentices were judged on examples of their work, dedication towards their apprenticeship, and a presentation to over 700 NZCB member builders attending the conference.

“It was great to see the enthusiasm and aptitude of all the apprentices across the country who took part in this competition. But it was especially encouraging that this year we had a record number of female entrants, including Christine Thomas, who took home the Manawatū regional title and was the first female apprentice to compete in the national final,” says Mr Florence.

As well as the title of New Zealand’s top apprentice, Cedric heads home with a prize pack consisting mainly of tools for the job valued at over $5,000. The second place winner walks away with a 65 inch Flat Screen TV and Sound Bar, and the third place-getter leaves with a Samsung 10” Tablet & Defender Case with Targus Stylus and Rotary Laser Level & Tripod.



The NZCB Apprentice Challenge is supported by ITAB (Industry Training Association Building), which offers the building industry’s most comprehensive apprentice training scheme, combining extensive theoretical and practical training. Prizes for the national final were kindly provided by ITM, Noel Leeming, Winstone Wallboards, PlaceMakers and others.

During the NZCB annual conference, apprentices also participated in the Great Apprentice Race – a separate fun challenge where apprentices showcased their skill and creativity by constructing and racing a wooden wheelbarrow. Tools and supplies were generously provided by Mitre 10 for the challenge. Corey Mennell from Southland impressed judges and delegates alike, and the 44-year old returns home as the Great Apprentice Race winner.

NZCB is the only one of New Zealand’s two building trade associations that requires builders to hold a formal trade qualification to be eligible for membership. In the context of its support for formal trade training, NZCB fosters and promotes apprenticeships in a number of ways, including its annual Apprentice Challenge and its support for ITAB.

ENDS


