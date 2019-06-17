New owners for Te Awamutu’s Century 21



Monday, 17 June 2019





Rebecca Fraser and Paul Wheeler are the proud new owners of Century 21 Gadsby Realty in Te Awamutu. They describe buying the well-known local real estate franchise as a once in a lifetime opportunity, which they knew immediately they had to take.

However, former owner and well-known local realtor, Chris Gadsby, isn’t going far. He will remain on as Century 21’s rural/lifestyle salesperson.

“I believe that with Chris’s years in the industry and relationship building skills combined with my management and conveyancing experience the business will go from strength to strength,” says new owner Rebecca Fraser.

Prior to owning Century 21 Gadsby Realty and now selling real estate herself, Rebecca was the Business Manager for Learning Matters Limited. She also has extensive legal experience as a Registered Legal Executive specialising in conveyancing with law firms in Te Awamutu and Hamilton.

Born and bred in Te Awamutu, Paul Wheeler, is a full-time rugby coach and Community Rugby Co-ordinator for Te Awamutu and surrounding districts. He spends time in schools working on kids’ rugby skills. His afternoons, evenings and weekends are spent coaching various teams, including Te Awamutu College First XVGirls, Te Awamutu Sports Senior A’s and Waikato Women's U18.

Rebecca has three school-aged children who attend Pirongia School - Hollie (11), Finley (9) and Ken (7). The children are all excited about the business purchase and have been planning their roles within the company including how to earn some pocket money!







“We love the team approach Century 21 Gadsby Realty takes when it comes to sales, by drawing on each individual's strengths to create the best possible results for all involved, with vendors always put first. We are incredibly proud of the great team we have inherited, and truly humbled by their support,” she says.

Rebecca’s loving selling real estate, enjoying the appraisal process and meeting new people. As a former legal executive, she also enjoys the paperwork and drafting contracts, hence moving into business ownership. She is also running the business’s property management portfolio.

“It’s important to know your business inside out. I want to learn where there are inefficiencies and to streamline systems and operating procedures,” she says.

Century 21 New Zealand Co-owner and Director, Derryn Mayne, says Century 21 is thrilled Rebecca and Paul have purchased the business, with the added bonus of Chris Gadsby staying on.

“Te Awamutu is an important area for Century 21, with our presence only set to strengthen further. We see so much growth potential in this special part of the Waikato.

“What’s more, Rebecca and Paul’s timing is perfect from a marketing perspective as Century 21 is rebranding globally and so the Alexandra Street office is set for a signage makeover. It’s an exciting time and the whole Century 21 family wishes Rebecca and Paul every success,” says Ms Mayne.

https://teawamutu.century21.co.nz/

