Apex partnership reflects growth in Chinese tourism

Monday, 17 June 2019, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Apex Car Rentals

June 17, 2019: UnionPay International, the leading Global Payment network, has partnered with Apex Car Rentals to provide access to rental vehicles for the growing number of Chinese visitors to Australia and New Zealand.

From today, UnionPay cardholders can book an Apex car rental online or at any of Apex Car Rentals’ 30 locations across Australia and New Zealand.

UnionPay International South Pacific Region General Manager James Yang says the partnership was all about making the travel experience as simple as possible for cardholders.

Mr Yang continues: “Our partnership with Apex Car Rentals aims to make travelling in Australia and New Zealand easy and accessible for our cardholders, with the added benefit of a range of discounts and privileges.”

He added: “In Australia and New Zealand, China takes out the number one and number two spots respectively for overseas visitors, with millions of UnionPay cardholders travelling to each country every year.

“The growing number of partnerships we are facilitating in Australia and New Zealand not only provide a range of benefits for our cardholders but also provide significant opportunities for our merchant partners, including Apex Car Rentals, to engage with the growing number of not only Chinese tourists, students and migrants, but also other 51 countries and regions cardholders travelling to the region.”

Grant Nye, General Manager of Apex Car Rentals, says tourism between China and both Australia and New Zealand is one of the fastest growing segments:



“As China continues to grow with its record-breaking outbound tourism across the Pacific, this partnership recognises the need to offer a more convenient and seamless payment experience to Chinese consumers – both in terms of pre-booking before they leave their country and while they are here.”

UnionPay cardholders will also experience a range of exclusive benefits through the partnership with Apex Car Rentals, adding to their Australian and New Zealand travel experience, including discounted car rental rates.

