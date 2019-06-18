Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Maritime NZ confirms Oil Pollution Levy for 2019-22

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

18 June 2019

Cabinet has approved the mid-point review of the Oil Pollution Levy (OPL) to reflect updated risk and to ensure Maritime NZ can deliver on the current Marine Oil Spill Readiness and Response Strategy. The OPL funds New Zealand’s maritime oil pollution preparedness and response system.

Maritime NZ consulted with the maritime, oil and gas industries, on three options as part of the recent OPL mid-point review. Maritime NZ Director, Keith Manch, says the majority of submissions received supported Option 2 (as outlined in the consultation document) - adjusting the OPL to maintain the target revenue for the period 2019-22 as consulted on in 2015/16.

“There was general support for the chosen option and proposed changes,” says Mr Manch, “The chosen option, supported by careful planning and allocation of resources, will ensure most of the Marine Oil Spill Readiness and Response Strategy is delivered by 2022 as intended.”

Six maritime sectors[1] make contributions to the OPL, each paying a risk share based on latest national and international accident and incident data, and New Zealand data for vessel routes and numbers, volume and type of oil carried, and environmental impact information.

“The levy reflects updated risk shares, based on this latest data, meaning some sectors pay more and some pay less. Although the likelihood of a major marine oil spill is low, the environmental, financial and cultural impacts of such an incident could be hugely significant.”



“This mid-point review comes three years into our six year capability improvement programme. Maritime NZ has made significant progress to date replacing older equipment, and increasing New Zealand’s ability to respond to oil spills further from shore,” says Mr Manch.

“The OPL ensures that New Zealand continues to protect in-shore and near-shore areas in the event of a spill; manage oil spills further out to sea close to the source; and manage the likelihood and consequences of oil spills through effective response and improved technical and scientific knowledge.”

Revenue generated by the OPL funds a range of activities and services, including Maritime NZ’s Marine Pollution Response Service; the maintenance of, and investment in, equipment and capabilities to respond to oil spills; and oversight and assurance of the response services provided by the oil and gas industry, maritime operators and regional councils.

The adjusted OPL will take effect from 1 July 2019.
Visit our website to learn more: https://www.maritimenz.govt.nz/public/consultation/OPL/default.asp

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reference Group Proposal: Motorists, MTI Support Ban On Less Safe Car Imports

A proposal to ban some used car models from being imported into New Zealand is being welcomed by the Motor Industry Association, which says Japan's scraps are being sent here for waste disposal. More>>

ALSO:

Expenses Investigation: ANZ Boss Departs Under Cloud

Last month the bank said chief executive David Hisco was taking extended leave for health reasons. However, today it has said in addition to the health issues, the board was concerned about certain transactions after reviewing Mr Hisco's personal expenses. More>>

ALSO:

Wider Net Ban, Other Threats: Plan To Expand Protection For Maui And Hector’s Dolphins

The Government is taking action to expand and strengthen the protection for Māui and Hector’s dolphins with an updated plan to deal with threats to these native marine mammals. More>>

ALSO:

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 