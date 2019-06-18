Free policy, business change, evaluation or research service



Today we are calling for organisations, whether government, non-government or community-based, to express their interest in pro bono research, policy, business change, or evaluation services during late 2019.

Matthew Allen, Allen + Clarke Director, said: “Every year we undertake a number of projects, free of charge, for organisations in areas which align well with our company values and our core company purpose, which is about mobilising passionate and capable people to tackle challenges facing society”.

Allen + Clarke believes strongly that businesses can partner with governments and communities to lead important societal change.

As part of its efforts to support that idea, Allen + Clarke operates a pro bono work stream. Over recent years this has involved Allen + Clarke donating between 1,000 and 2,000 hours of time per annum.

Mr Allen said Allen + Clarke expects to support up to four organisations with free consultant time of up to 150 hours per organisation in the current round being advertised.

Mr Allen said that the projects must be able to be undertaken between August 2019 and January 2020.

Applications for support can be lodged online at https://www.allenandclarke.co.nz/pro-bono-support-2019/ no later than 5pm on Wednesday 31 July.

Mr Allen said applications need not be detailed. “We just need an outline of what is sought, a rough time commitment and timing for delivery. The application should outline how the proposed work would benefit New Zealand society.”

Any questions about this offering should be directed to Philippa Tinetti on Tel: 027 576 5500. The Allen + Clarke website contains further detail on Allen + Clarke’s pro bono work stream. See: https://www.allenandclarke.co.nz/pro-bono-support-2019/









© Scoop Media

