HELL Recognised for Diversity, Inclusiveness



Wellington, 19 June 2019 - HELL’s commitment to inclusiveness and diversity has been recognised by the Wellington City Council and the Wellington Gold Awards at a special ceremony in Wellington.

HELL works with a number of organisations including RainbowYOUTH and the Children’s Book Awards.

Their 2018 t-shirt campaign for RainbowYOUTH - 'The Only Hell I'm Going To' - raised $75,000. This was RainbowYOUTH’s largest business donation to date, enabling them to focus on regional work outside of Auckland.

Ben Cumming, General Manager of HELL, says they have a focus on helping Kiwi organisations particularly those with a youth focus.

“Diversity has always been one of our values, and one we champion throughout the company. Everyone is proud of what we’ve achieved, especially knowing it made a significant difference to RainbowYOUTH. We’d like to thank everyone who bought a t-shirt and supported us,” says Ben Cumming.

Toni Duder, Communications Manager at RainbowYOUTH says publicly and positively acknowledging the existence of their young people is important.

“It's rare now to attend a RainbowYOUTH event and not have a young person or a community supporter show up wearing the t-shirts. On a purely aesthetic level - those t-shirts are amazing!

“It means the world to use to see local, homegrown brands like HELL supporting our work. Their commitment to RainbowYOUTH and our kaupapa goes beyond this one-off campaign which is amazing. We're so grateful for HELL's support and proud to have them as part of the extended RY whānau,” says Toni Duder.







Ben Cumming says supporting organisations like RainbowYOUTH has a positive effect throughout HELL.

“We see first-hand the pride and satisfaction our team gets from being part of a company which values inclusiveness and diversity. Knowing we all contribute towards a wider social cause is energising and rewarding, and our work in this area has had a hugely positive impact on our company culture,” says Ben Cumming.

The Gold Awards Gala Dinner will be held on the 25th of July in Wellington. The Gold Awards celebrate the excellence and enterprise of business in the Wellington Region. You can find out more at https://goldawards.co.nz/

About HELL



Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand’s most infamous and well-known brands. With more than 70 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC’s Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.

