PriceSpy reveal average price of fan heaters is cooling down



With temperatures across the country expected to drop even more over the next few days, PriceSpy, the fully impartial price and product comparison site, reveals now may actually be a good time to purchase heating-based appliances to help keep warm.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “According to our historical price and popularity data, over half (55%) of the top five most popular heating appliances across the shopping categories of heat pumps, dehumidifiers, radiators and fan heaters appear cheaper to purchase now, compared to the end of Autumn (1 May 2019).

“Furthermore 20 percent of the products across the same shopping categories are priced at the same price as they were back on 1 May 2019 and 20 percent have increased.”

“The best shopping category that appeared to offer the biggest overall discount on appliances seems to be that of fan heaters, providing consumers with an average saving of approximately $41 if purchased now, compared to on 1 May 2019. Heat pumps on the other hand seem to be creeping up in price, increasing by an average of $40.







Pricing insights for PriceSpy’s top five most popular heating appliances

Fan heaters

• 80 percent of the most popular fan heaters are cheaper to purchase today, compared to 1 May

Dehumidifiers

• 60 percent of the five most popular dehumidifiers are cheaper to purchase today, compared to 1 May

Radiators

• 60 percent of the five most popular dehumidifiers are cheaper to purchase today, compared to 1 May

Heat pumps

• Only 20 percent of the five most popular heat pumps are cheaper to purchase today, compared to on 1 May

Liisa concludes: “To help ensure you’re not left out in the cold this winter paying over the odd prices for your heating appliances, we suggest you download and use the PriceSpy app so that you can keep a close eye on what retailers are doing with their prices”.

