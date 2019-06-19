ASB adds Google Pay just months after addition of Apple Pay

ASB has added Google Pay to its suite of payment technologies, with its Android customers now able to use the payment technology.

This comes just a few months after the bank introduced Apple Pay, and means ASB customers now have the choice to pay with Google Pay, Apple Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay, online EFTPOS and Paytag.

Since the addition of Apple Pay, ASB has been a market leader in the banking space for the number of payment options available, and ASB Executive General Manager Simon Tong says this gives customers the choice to pay how, and when they want.

“On average between 300,000 and 400,000 customers use the ASB mobile app each day, so we know people are using their smartphones more and more to make payments and do their banking. Having the most payment options available to our customers means they have the choice of how they want to pay, regardless of what device they’re using,” says Tong.

Google Pay is a simple and secure way to make purchases on sites, in apps and in stores using your Android phone.

Tong says the introduction of Google Pay will give more than 230,000 ASB customers access to the innovative payments platform which can be used in New Zealand and overseas.

“We know Google Pay is one of the leading payment technologies for Android and with Apple Pay for our iPhone users, we now have the best options available to all of our customers,” says Tong.

With the introduction of Google Pay, ASB has made the decision to phase out ASB Virtual – its proprietary Android payment solution. This service will be unavailable from today to new users and removed from existing users on July 16, 2019. ASB will be getting in touch with its loyal ASB Virtual customer base over the coming weeks, encouraging them to set up Google Pay, which offers an enhanced payment experience.







Google Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benets offered by ASB’s Visa credit cards and Debit cards. Google Pay works on all Android devices currently running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and above, that have Near-Field Communication (NFC).

To make a payment using Google Pay, users simply need to wake their phone and hold it over the payment terminal until it vibrates or beeps, indicating the payment has been accepted.

Google Pay protects your payment information with multiple layers of security, using one of the world's most advanced security infrastructures to help keep your account safe.

For more information on Google Pay, visit: www.asb.co.nz/google-pay

