Antipodes Announces Partnership with Alibaba Group

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 11:08 am
Press Release: Antipodes Ltd

Antipodes is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with online retailer Tmall Global, part of the Alibaba Group.

Tmall is a premium online retailer for the China market. The company has been seeking the best local brands to partner with via its Australia and New Zealand operations recently.

“We have worked with Antipodes for more than five years and over this time the brand has developed a number of ‘hero products’ popular with Chinese consumers,” says Maggie Zhou, Managing Director, Alibaba Group (Australia and New Zealand).

“With New Zealand’s pure and green image, Kiwi products continue to grow in popularity with Chinese consumers and on Alibaba’s marketplaces,” Zhou said.

The partnership was unveiled last Friday at the Alibaba E-commerce Expo in Auckland, the Alibaba group’s flagship ecommerce event.

“It’s wonderful to be announcing this strategic partnership as part of the Expo,” says Elizabeth Barbalich, Antipodes founder and CEO. “We’ve built a strong relationship with Alibaba group over the years. To be working strategically together to bring the Antipodes range to our discerning consumers in China fills me with confidence.”

In conjunction with Alibaba group, Antipodes has developed a new product which has debuted exclusively on Tmall: Kiwi Seed Gold Luminous Eye Cream.

“This is such a special product,” says Mrs Barbalich, “it is made using 23K gold, a formulation that is soft and dissolvable. This means it is absorbed straight into the skin to calm, soothe and illuminate, instead of sitting on the skin’s surface as a 24K gold product would,” Mrs Barbalich said.

The Antipodes Tmall store is open now at https://antipodes.tmall.hk/

ENDS




