Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Job advertisements fell slightly in May

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 11:45 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Media release

19 June 2019

The number of online job advertisements fell slightly by 0.2 per cent in the month of May 2019 and decreased by 0.6 per cent over the year, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online monthly data release.

Jobs Online provides information on the demand for labour by monitoring the number of job advertisements on the main internet job boards – SEEK, Trade Me Jobs, KiwiHealth Jobs and the Education Gazette. Jobs Online is adjusted for seasonal variations.

For more information on MBIE labour market analysis, visit our website.

Ends




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reference Group Proposal: Motorists, MTI Support Ban On Less Safe Car Imports

A proposal to ban some used car models from being imported into New Zealand is being welcomed by the Motor Industry Association, which says Japan's scraps are being sent here for waste disposal. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Asking The Banks To Be Nicer To Farmers

Few would begrudge the idea that banks should be made to act more humanely – given the obscene profits that the Aussie banks are extracting annually from New Zealand, they can surely afford to cut some slack. More>>

ALSO:

Wider Net Ban, Other Threats: Plan To Expand Protection For Maui And Hector’s Dolphins

The Government is taking action to expand and strengthen the protection for Māui and Hector’s dolphins with an updated plan to deal with threats to these native marine mammals. More>>

ALSO:

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 