Job advertisements fell slightly in May

19 June 2019

The number of online job advertisements fell slightly by 0.2 per cent in the month of May 2019 and decreased by 0.6 per cent over the year, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online monthly data release.

Jobs Online provides information on the demand for labour by monitoring the number of job advertisements on the main internet job boards – SEEK, Trade Me Jobs, KiwiHealth Jobs and the Education Gazette. Jobs Online is adjusted for seasonal variations.

