WorkSafe prosecution sentencing

CentrePort extended its deepest sympathies and remorse to the family of former colleague Teihi Whaanga who died after a tragic work accident on 31 January 2017.

The company was sentenced in the Wellington District Court today for failing to take all practicable steps to ensure the safety of Mr Whaanga who died in Wellington Hospital on 13 February 2017.

Port workers continue to think of Teihi every day and his legacy lives on in the ongoing commitment to health and safety on the port.









