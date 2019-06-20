Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - NZ

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 8:57 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens higher at 0.6540 this morning.

It was all about the US Federal Reserve overnight. They left their key interest rate in a range of 2.25-2.50%, but indicated a readiness to cut interest rates to sustain the US economic expansion. The Fed removed a reference in their statement to being “patient” on borrowing costs, forecast a larger miss of their 2% inflation target this year and mentioned an increased level of uncertainty in the economic outlook.

The USD fell, US Treasury prices rose (lower yields), and the equity markets made modest increases as ‘risk assets,’ such as the NZDUSD, benefited from the Fed’s acknowledgement that interest rate cuts may be necessary. Seven of the 17 Fed policymakers indicated they it would be appropriate to cut the rate by 0.50% by the end of 2019.

The US Fed’s next meeting (30/31 July US time) is considered ‘live’ for a rate cut, particularly if economic data continues to deteriorate. The financial markets believe President Trump’s trade wars are slowing US and global economic momentum and that interest rates are too high given lethargic inflation rate.

The GBP made gains overnight ahead of tonight’s Bank of England interest rate policy meeting.

NZ Q1 GDP will hit the wires at 10:45am today. Market forecasts are for 0.6% in Q1 and 2.3% year-on-year – expect some NZD volatility, especially if the actual numbers differ significantly from those anticipated.

Global equity markets were mostly sharply higher on the day - Dow +0.2%, S&P 500 +0.3%, FTSE -0.5%, DAX -0.2%, CAC +0.2%, Nikkei +1.7%, Shanghai +1.0%.

Gold prices gained 0.4% to USD$1,352 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices fell 0.6% to US$53.71 per barrel.



up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

