Empowering and supporting small business success

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 9:00 am
Press Release: Canstar


Small business is the backbone of the New Zealand economy and one of the tools that has helped support and empower them is accounting software. It streamlines a whole range of time-consuming processes, saving precious money and time.

Small businesses say accounting software is not only critical to their business by making operations easier, but actively contributes to their business growth.

Signing up to an accounting software company is a big commitment as well as an investment. Canstar Blue surveyed small New Zealand businesses which pay for an accounting software license they’ve used for business purposes in the last 12 months. Nearly 400 rated accounting software company on various factors, including value for money, functionality and ease of use.

Canstar Blue is delighted to announce that Xero has won the 2019 Small Business Accounting Software Award, with consumers rating Xero 5-stars for overall satisfaction. Canstar Blue found the biggest drivers for overall satisfaction were value for money and functionality.

“This is a great achievement by Xero,” says Jose George, General Manager of Canstar. “Xero is meeting the demand by small business owners for great value for money from their accounting software, along with quality service and advice. Xero scored a very impressive five stars on each of our seven drivers of customer satisfaction.”

Craig Hudson, Managing Director New Zealand & Pacific Islands at Xero says: “Our purpose - which stands at the heart of the company today - is to make life better for small business. We are stoked to be recognised for our efforts by Canstar and would like to thank all the Kiwi small businesses who voted for us.”



