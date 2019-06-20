Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sharesies’ new NZX status shakes up the stock market

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 9:06 am
Press Release: Sharesies

20 June 2019

Sharesies is once again changing the investing landscape by becoming an NZX participant.

This new status allows Sharesies to trade shares in individual companies on the NZX through its online investing platform. From mid-July, Sharesies investors will have access to all companies listed on the NZX main board alongside its current share offerings in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and managed funds.

Sharesies co-founder, Leighton Roberts, says the company was founded to make it more accessible for people to grow their wealth.

“We’re excited to bring NZX listed companies to our platform and make this accessible for our investors. It’s important more Kiwis get equal access to investment opportunities with whatever amount they can afford.”

“Currently only 20% of Kiwis invest in shares, with savings accounts and property being the most common investments. There are a lot of barriers in the way of investing in shares. We’ve spent the last 6 months working with NZX to become a market participant so we can give Kiwis even more access to the benefits of the share market, something we think is hugely important now more than ever given New Zealand’s current low-interest environment,” says Leighton.

Sharesies is the only investment platform in New Zealand offering fractionalised NZX shares, which means investors can invest a minimum of one cent per trade. This will apply to listed companies as well.

“It’s great to think that very soon New Zealanders will be able to own a bit of everything on the NZX for less than $2. Everything we do is about providing equal opportunities, whether you’re wanting to invest from 1 cent or $500,000. This will apply to our pricing model too. We know current pricing models make it more difficult for people purchasing small bundles of shares, so we’ll be looking to disrupt that when we launch in a few weeks’ time,” says Leighton.



NZX Executive Director of Markets Development and Clearing, Benjamin Phillips, comments: “We are excited to welcome Sharesies as an NZX trading and clearing participant. Sharesies, through its innovation is opening up market access to a wider range of New Zealand retail investors. This supports NZX’s strategy of growing market access and investment, and that the share market is a place for investors of all sizes.”

Leighton says: “Becoming an NZX market participant fulfils a major aspiration we’ve had since day one and means our 47,000 customers have access to a part of trading they’ve largely been shut out of. This is the culmination of months of hard work and really demonstrates how Sharesies has grown tremendously in two years since we founded the company.”

Founded in 2017, Sharesies has more than 47,000 customers and manages more than $57M in funds for New Zealanders, establishing itself as a game changer in the investment world.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Sharesies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 