New scholarship launched for hotel students

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 9:30 am
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

20 June 2019


A new scholarship for students studying towards a career in hotel management has been launched at the 2019 New Zealand Hotel Industry Conference today.

Four New Zealand Hotel Industry Scholarships worth $3000 each will be awarded for study in 2020. Applicants will need to be entering their final year of study, on a hotel management or business degree with a major in hotels/hospitality.

Applications will open later this year.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Hotel Sector Manager Sally Attfield says the scholarships are a way to support individuals wanting to join the sector.

“Hotels offer fantastic career opportunities, from guest-facing roles to numerous behind-the-scenes positions that all contribute to running an accommodation property. We want to encourage young people to consider hotel careers,” she says.

Horwath HTL Director Stephen Hamilton says the growth in tourism means hotels can offer more opportunities than ever to young people, in every part of the country.

“Wherever your interests lie, you are sure to find a suitable role in our hotel sector,” he says.

TIA and Horwath HTL are co-hosts of the New Zealand Hotel Industry Conference, taking place at Cordis, Auckland on 19-20 June 2019.

About the co-hosts

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Hotel Sector
TIA’s hotel sector represents the interests of over 180 members throughout New Zealand, including international chains, large independent and privately owned hotels. TIA hotel sector members have more than 21,000 rooms, employ over 12,000 staff nationally, and earn annual revenues of more than $1.67 billion. TIA’s hotel members contribute to a monthly performance survey conducted by the Fresh Information Company.



Horwath HTL
Horwath HTL is a consulting firm specialising in the hotel, tourism, and leisure industries, providing specialist consulting services to a wide range of private sector clients and public sector stakeholders, including developers, investors, funders, owners, and operators. Horwath HTL is affiliated with Crowe
Global, a network of more than 140 independent accounting and advisory services firms with 560 offices in more than 100 countries.

Platinum Sponsor
The conference Platinum Sponsor is Scenic Hotel Group.

ends

