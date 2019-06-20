And The Beats Been Reinvented



Global music powerhouse Serato release a game changing software



Today, music powerhouse Serato has launched a new beat making software, Serato Studio. Set to transform the way music is produced, the intuitive production product has been three years in the making and draws on the skills from the technically brilliant, CX-centric, passionate musicians Serato is renowned for. The NZ based company is set to revolutionise the world music industry, again.

Serato Studio helps simplify the path to music production, allowing users to spend more time making music and less time learning the software. It’s placed creativity at the heart of the product ensuring users can focus on samples and making beats through a ‘no manual needed’ DJ style workflow. This intuitive approach means it’s a more inclusive product, anyone who wants to make a beat can and it instantly feels familiar to DJs when they start making music.

But it ain’t no basic beats production software. It’s been packed with copious amounts of clever features allowing more experienced producers to excel.

Serato Studio includes the ability to key-shift and time-stretch your samples, automation and plugin support to customise your sound further, a 32-beat drum sequencer with triplets and swing, and the ability to export stems to other software.

Launched in beta in March this year, the initial response has been overwhelming. The limited release blew out to over 3,000 in just 24 hours so the company had to close the beta early. It bodes well for launch today.







Serato CEO Young Ly says Serato Studio marks a step change for the business, increasing its scope and relevancy beyond DJS to include producers.

“At Serato we pride ourselves on prioritising problem solving, which in turn ignites innovation. Our industry intel showed there was a real lack of progression in software for producers, we set about changing that,” he says.

“Serato Studio is about inclusiveness, efficiency and evolution. We are constantly re-evaluating our offerings and finding new and exciting ways to create accessible music technology to help those that dream big find new ways of making music. This software does just that. We can’t wait to see the incredible tunes – including world number ones – that come out of it”.

Serato’s Chief Strategy Officer Nick Maclaren says the software has been designed to be as intuitive as possible, by incorporating design and workflow elements from its Serato DJ software, all while reducing that steep learning curve normally associated with music production.

“For beginners and pros alike, Serato Studio now has all the necessary ingredients for a powerful all-in-one beat maker” he says.

“By building on what people already know, we’ve reduced the backlog commonly associated with music production, which means less time hitting technical roadblocks and more time actually making music.”

Serato Studio is available to purchase for a monthly subscription fee of USD $14.99, or $9.99 billed every 12 months.

Since launching their first product Pitch ‘n Time in 1999, Serato’s users have grown into a global community of millions of DJs, producers, engineers and musicians across every country in the world. Serato’s software is the genius behind your favourite movie soundtrack and a brag list of top ten songs. From Star Wars, to Fat Boy Slim, Kayne West to Eminem, you’d be surprised the role this humble Kiwi company plays.

Serato Studio - Core Features

• DJ Style Library - access your entire Serato DJ library with crates, cue points, BPM and key information.

• Works with DJ hardware - Studio works with a range of DJ controllers and mixers, as well as MIDI controllers, or just your laptop.

• Quality Content Built In - Studio comes with a huge amount of built-in drum kits, instruments, audio loops and samples, with frequent content updates for subscribers.

• Serato Coloured Waveforms - see your audio and MIDI sequences in Serato's famous coloured waveforms.

• Supports VST and AU plug-ins - customise your sound in Studio using your own plug-ins.

• Master Key Change - transpose the entire key of your project to match the key of your acapella.

• Master Key and BPM - let the project key automatically update as you start making your beat. Adjust the BPM to extremes with world-class Pitch 'n Time stretching.

• Export Stems - export your track as individual audio stems.

• Play in Key mode - play any instrument or plug-in in key, without knowing music theory.

• Make Beats - get inspired with over 300 pre-made drum patterns across a range of different genres.

• Simple Sequencer - get creative with your drum patterns using the simple and easy-to-use 808-style step sequencer.

• High Quality FX - tweak your beats using over 30 built-in FX presets that will feel instantly familiar to DJs.

• DJ-style mixing - mix your sounds using a familiar DJ channel mixing strip, with dedicated gain, EQs, filters and more.

Pricing and availability



Serato Studio will be available via subscription for a monthly fee of USD $14.99 or $9.99 billed annually. Subscribers can cancel any time, after which they can continue using Serato Studio free with Save and Export disabled.



