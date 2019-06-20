Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First ever direct Invercargill-Auckland jet service

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 11:10 am
Air New Zealand

Media release
20 June 2019


Southland on show ahead of first ever direct Invercargill-Auckland jet service

Air New Zealand has today launched a southern inspired campaign ahead of the airline’s first ever direct scheduled jet service between Auckland and Invercargill which gets underway at the end of August.

The month-long campaign ‘Find yourself speechless in Southland’ has been developed in partnership with key Southland stakeholders and will focus on travellers to and from Invercargill and the wider Southland region.

It will showcase all that’s on offer in Southland – from food and local experiences to adventures in Milford Sound and Stewart Island along with stunning imagery of the city and beyond. Locally the campaign in Southland will promote Auckland as being only a cookie, coffee and magazine read away.

The campaign will feature in press, radio, outdoor advertising and through digital channels.

Air New Zealand General Manager Market Development and Retail Sales Annabelle Fowler says the campaign is all about encouraging people to get behind the direct jet service.

“There are some fantastic experiences in Southland, and we’re excited to share these through this new campaign ahead of our new direct service to Invercargill which gets underway in just two months’ time.

“Equally the Southland community has told us a direct service to Auckland is important to them and we look forward to locals supporting the direct A320 jet service.”

Southland Regional Development Agency interim Chief Executive Ann Lockhart credited the passionate work of Venture Southland and key Southland stakeholders in helping to lay the groundwork for the direct flight being established.



“This is a great result for the Southland region, and we’re excited for the many opportunities it will provide to our businesses, residents and future visitors – visiting what we consider to be the best region in New Zealand has now been made even easier.”

With a flight time of approximately two hours, the new Invercargill-Auckland service will be the longest domestic Air New Zealand flight. The first scheduled Auckland-Invercargill service will depart on 25 August 2019 and the first Invercargill-Auckland flight will be on 26 August 2019.

Air New Zealand’s schedule for its direct Invercargill-Auckland service, operated by its A320 jet aircraft, is as follows:

Flight NumberDepartsArrivesDays of weekAircraft type
NZ698Invercargill 6:00amAuckland 7:55amMon/Tues/Thur/Fri/Sat*A320
NZ699Auckland 7:35pmInvercargill 9:35pmMon/Wed/Thurs/Fri/SunA320

*The NZ698 Invercargill-Auckland Saturday service will depart at 9:15am, arriving in Auckland at 11:10am

Ends

