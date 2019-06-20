NZ Herald celebrates “phenomenal” support from Kiwi readers

20 June 2019



The New Zealand Herald’s readership has risen again with daily and weekly brand audience numbers now at record levels, according to new Nielsen data released today.

"The Herald has had what I can only describe as phenomenal growth in our readership as more New Zealanders look to us as a source of news and information they can trust," said New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Managing Editor Shayne Currie.

“The numbers speak for themselves. 477,000 New Zealanders choose to read the Herald newspaper on a typical day, an increase of 18,000 readers compared to the same period last year. When you combine that with our online and mobile readers, more than one million New Zealanders read NZ Herald content each day," said Mr Currie.

“Our print numbers shine right across the business. The Weekend Herald’s readership is up to 540,000 an increase of 25,000 readers year on year. The Herald on Sunday remains the biggest Sunday newspaper by a huge margin with 61% share of the Sunday newspaper market,” said Mr Currie.

“Our readers are also obviously loving our magazines with readership for Canvas, TimeOut, Viva, Spy, Travel and Sunday Travel all up year on year.”

NZME Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Headland said the readership results further reinforced the depth and breadth of the NZ Herald’s audiences. “Across the week our daily newspapers[1] reach more than a million Kiwis. Combined with NZME’s radio networks and digital audiences, the opportunity for advertisers to engage with audiences of all ages, right around New Zealand is unrivalled,” said Mr Headland.







Mr Currie said, “There are many great stories to tell about these numbers but two really stand out for me. We’ve had a massive increase in the number of people reading the NZ Herald on a Monday. It’s up 43,000 year on year. It’s great credit to our teams who are engaging more Kiwis in the news as they start their week.

“The other stand-out for me is how much of our readership growth is coming from younger readers. Over the past three years we’ve increased the number of 18-29-year-old NZ Herald readers by 57,000[2] to 174,000. Proving digital natives appreciate a quality print product too,” said Mr Currie.





Source: Nielsen CMI Q2, 18 to Q1, 19. AP15+

[1] Weekly Coverage NZ Herald, The Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Whanganui Chronicle, Hawke’s Bay Today

[1] 3 years ago: Nielsen CMI Q2, 15 to Q1, 16. April 16 Fused.

