Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simon Barnett receives broadcasting accolade

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 7:13 pm
Press Release: NZME.

Simon Barnett receives broadcasting accolade

NewstalkZB’s Simon Barnett has been awarded one of radio’s most coveted accolades, the Outstanding Contribution to Radio Award. A video of the radio star being surprised by the news was played at the New Zealand Radio Awards’ Auckland event at Sky City tonight.

The video reveals a clearly stunned and typically modest Barnett who’s first words are, “I am seriously under qualified for that award.” The video was recorded because Christchurch based Barnett was not able to attend the event following wife Jodi’s recent health setbacks.

In the video, an emotional Barnett describes his wife Jodi as his biggest fan, “when the chips were down, she’s been there every step of the way. She’s been my biggest cheer leader, so I can say without any shadow of a doubt I wouldn’t be getting this award if it wasn’t for her”.

When asked how Jodi is doing Barnett replied “she’s doing well really, really well. There’s no question she’s been through it… she’s the strongest person alive, I’m in awe of her”. Watch the video here.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s Head of Talk, Jason Winstanley said “The judges commented that Simon’s positive, enthusiastic outlook on life has earned him a spot as one of the most trusted New Zealanders. As a broadcaster having the “trust” of your audience is the ultimate accolade. I’m very proud to have Simon joining NewstalkZB”.

Barnett’s new role sees him teaming up with former co-host Phil Gifford, the pair will be reunited on-air on the 1st of July. Barnett says being recognised by your colleagues this way is an amazing way to start the next chapter in his career. “For me it’s a never a cliché to say it’s all about the people, because simply – it is about the people. I’m so honoured, and a little embarrassed to be honest, to be recognised in this way. It means such a huge amount to me and to my family”, said Barnett.

ZB’s new host joins an impressive list of broadcasters who have won the Outstanding Contribution award including NewstalkZB’s Mike Hosking (2018) and Leighton Smith (2014).

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from NZME. on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 