Simon Barnett receives broadcasting accolade

NewstalkZB’s Simon Barnett has been awarded one of radio’s most coveted accolades, the Outstanding Contribution to Radio Award. A video of the radio star being surprised by the news was played at the New Zealand Radio Awards’ Auckland event at Sky City tonight.

The video reveals a clearly stunned and typically modest Barnett who’s first words are, “I am seriously under qualified for that award.” The video was recorded because Christchurch based Barnett was not able to attend the event following wife Jodi’s recent health setbacks.

In the video, an emotional Barnett describes his wife Jodi as his biggest fan, “when the chips were down, she’s been there every step of the way. She’s been my biggest cheer leader, so I can say without any shadow of a doubt I wouldn’t be getting this award if it wasn’t for her”.

When asked how Jodi is doing Barnett replied “she’s doing well really, really well. There’s no question she’s been through it… she’s the strongest person alive, I’m in awe of her”. Watch the video here.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s Head of Talk, Jason Winstanley said “The judges commented that Simon’s positive, enthusiastic outlook on life has earned him a spot as one of the most trusted New Zealanders. As a broadcaster having the “trust” of your audience is the ultimate accolade. I’m very proud to have Simon joining NewstalkZB”.

Barnett’s new role sees him teaming up with former co-host Phil Gifford, the pair will be reunited on-air on the 1st of July. Barnett says being recognised by your colleagues this way is an amazing way to start the next chapter in his career. “For me it’s a never a cliché to say it’s all about the people, because simply – it is about the people. I’m so honoured, and a little embarrassed to be honest, to be recognised in this way. It means such a huge amount to me and to my family”, said Barnett.

ZB’s new host joins an impressive list of broadcasters who have won the Outstanding Contribution award including NewstalkZB’s Mike Hosking (2018) and Leighton Smith (2014).

