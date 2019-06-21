Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update - June 21, 2019

Friday, 21 June 2019, 8:48 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

The NZDUSD opens higher at 0.6590 this morning.

The USD fell sharply across the board, pushing the NZDUSD through 1-week highs, after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was ready to cut interest rates to maintain economic momentum.

This is a continuation of central banks around the global joining the easier monetary policy party as they struggle against a weaker economic outlook, stubbornly low inflation, and uncertainty created by trade tensions. Overnight, the Bank of England cut its growth forecast and highlighted the negative impacts of trade wars and Brexit.

The EUR, JPY, and GBP all rose circa 0.5% against the USD overnight.

The NZD received a boost yesterday after the release of better than expected Q1 GDP numbers - annual GDP came in at 2.5%, versus 2.3% forecast, while the quarterly number was on the button at 0.6%.

There is no data on the domestic calendar today.

Global equity markets were higher on the day - Dow +0.9%, S&P 500 +0.9%, FTSE +0.3%, DAX +0.4%, CAC +0.3%, Nikkei +0.6%, Shanghai +2.4%.

Gold prices surged 2.8% to USD$1,390 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices soared 6.4% to US$57.17 per barrel on fears of a military confrontation between Iran and the US, after Iran shot down a US military drone, along with a drop in oil inventory numbers. Commodity and metal prices also benefited from the US Fed rate cut signal.

ends



Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

