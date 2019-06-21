Changing of the guard at PINZ & NZIV

There has been a changing of the guard at the top of two of the country’s premier property organisations.

Christchurch-based Luke van den Broek has been elected President of the Property Institute of New Zealand, while Cambridge-based Jeff Alexander has taken over as President of the New Zealand Institute of Valuers.

At 32, van den Broek is the youngest ever president of PINZ, replacing former President Patrick O’Reilly after a two-year stint, while Jeff Alexander replaces Roger Gordon who has led the NZIV for the past three years.

Neither of the incumbents sought re-election and the new Presidents have taken over the reigns following AGMs and Board meetings in Wellington over the past couple of days.

Van den Broek’s election completes a rapid rise through the ranks of PINZ, having taken part in the Institute’s Young Leaders programme, serving on the Board since June 2015 and winning the Young Property Professional of the year Award in 2017.

Luke says it’s a tremendous privilege to lead the organisation which has been reaching out to other property professionals and recently been joined by the Independent Property Managers Association, which has since rebranded as the Property Managers Institute of New Zealand.

“The Property Institute has been a huge part of my professional life, encouraging me, and others like me, to grow my skill set, undertake regular education while providing opportunities for networking and to learn from my peers.

“In recent years PINZ has been focused on raising the bar for members and I’m very much looking forward to helping maintain that momentum, as well as working with my Board colleagues to identify and deliver services that modern property professionals are increasingly demanding,” van den Broek says.







Meanwhile, 43-year-old Jeff Alexander is also one of the youngest ever Presidents of the New Zealand Institute of Valuers (NZIV) which was incorporated just over 80 years ago.

“To have the opportunity to contribute to the profession as President is an honour. I feel fortunate to have been given the support of the NZIV Council, where there is a fair bit of passion, commitment and knowledge to fall back on.”

Alexander is a Registered Valuer and runs his own valuation firm Silverton Alexander with his colleague Matt Silverton. He has been actively involved with NZIV since 2013, and came to valuation later in his professional life, having worked in other property disciplines before starting with in valuation in 2007.

“In recent times the NZIV Council has really been trying to up our game, we intend to be a lot more visible in coming years. I want to see more promotion of the profession and we need to remind those involved in the property industry that Registered Valuers are the authority when it comes to property valuation advice,” Alexander says.





© Scoop Media

