Newly-Elected Board for the Waikato Pacific Business Network

Friday, 21 June 2019, 11:57 am
Press Release: Waikato Pacific Business Network

Newly-Elected Board for the Waikato Pacific Business Network 2019

This month signaled the re-election for the Waikato Pacific Business Network (WPBN) Board hosted at McCaw Lewis. This is an exciting new year of change; with the overarching purpose of the Network to “create more robust and sustainable Pacific businesses and professionals” in the Waikato Region by “Connecting, Sharing and Empowering Pacifica People”.

With a great turn out by the wider Pacific business and professional community at this year’s 2019 Annual General Meeting for the WPBN, we saw an increase in nominees up for election. The newly elected Executive for the next three years is:

Chairperson – Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, Director of FaceNorth Promotions Ltd,
Treasurer – Lui Brame, Managing Director of Nifa Limited,
Secretary – Alana Tyrell, HR & Project Manager at Alignz Recruitment,
Executive:
Aidan Warren, Director of McCaw Lewis,
Alana Tyrell,
Doug Wilson, Director of Deloitte,
Lale Ieremia, Director of PCM Consulting,
Lui Brame,
Meleane Burgess, Director of Dynamic Advisory,
Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau.

Our newly elected Chairperson Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau also expressed words of gratitude to former members for laying the foundation, “Thank you to outgoing Chairperson Meleane Burgess for her exceptional leadership over the years and in particular the launch of the WPBN in May 2018. Thank you to Richard Coventry who steps down from the Executive – the ongoing support of Perry Group is widely appreciated by our members. We also acknowledge Doug Wilson in his previous role as Treasurer and we welcome new executive member Lui Brame and secretariat support Megan Beveridge.”

With three years to look forward to, the Executive look forward to serving our members needs throughout the Waikato region.

