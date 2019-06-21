Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PGG Wrightson Seeds building added to Ngāi Tahu Property

Friday, 21 June 2019, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Ngai Tahu Property

Pākākano New PGG Wrightson Seeds building added to Ngāi Tahu Property portfolio

Friday, 21 June 2019

Pākākano, the new PGG Wrightson Seeds headquarters at Lincoln, is a welcome addition to the Ngāi Tahu Property investment portfolio, chief executive David Kennedy says.

Pākākano is part of Ngāi Tahu Property’s ongoing diversification of its portfolio across the Ngāi Tahu takiwā.

“We already have a number of high-quality commercial investments in Ōtautahi-Christchurch including Te Hononga – the civic building owned in partnership with Christchurch City Council - and the Pita Te Hori Centre in the central city,” Kennedy says.

“This newest addition to our investment suite adds to the diversity of the portfolio and expands our footprint in the growing Selwyn District.”

The name Pākākano was gifted by Te Taumutu Rūnanga on behalf of the Ngāi Tahu sub-tribe Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki ki Taumutu.

It references growth, development, discovery and sustainability. It pays homage to Ngā Pākihi Whakatekateka o Waitaha, the seedbeds of Waitaha, otherwise known as the Canterbury Plains. It also recognises the symbolic connection to the ancestor Rākaihautū who landed the waka pākākano Uruao at Whakatū-Nelson, bringing the first seeds of people to this island.

“Te Taumutu Rūnanga is pleased to gift this name,” Te Taumutu Rūnanga Chairperson Julie Robilliard says. “The name Pākākano supports the aspirations of the rūnanga to ensure the return of important cultural identity markers onto our landscape and emphasises our commitment to striving to improve the wellbeing of our whenua and people.”



A group of Te Taumutu representatives joined Ngāi Tahu Property staff at a whakatau whare ceremony on Wednesday morning which prepared the building to welcome the kaimahi who will work in it.

As well as being the first office building in the agri-business hub alongside Lincoln University, PGG Wrightson Seeds is an established global brand which plans to lease the purpose-built facility over a long-term.

PGG Wrightson Seeds chief executive John McKenzie says Lincoln is the logical location for the firm.

“It is in close proximity to other agribusiness stakeholders and many of our research and development partners.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Ngai Tahu Property on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 