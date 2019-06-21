PGG Wrightson Seeds building added to Ngāi Tahu Property

Friday, 21 June 2019

Pākākano, the new PGG Wrightson Seeds headquarters at Lincoln, is a welcome addition to the Ngāi Tahu Property investment portfolio, chief executive David Kennedy says.

Pākākano is part of Ngāi Tahu Property’s ongoing diversification of its portfolio across the Ngāi Tahu takiwā.

“We already have a number of high-quality commercial investments in Ōtautahi-Christchurch including Te Hononga – the civic building owned in partnership with Christchurch City Council - and the Pita Te Hori Centre in the central city,” Kennedy says.

“This newest addition to our investment suite adds to the diversity of the portfolio and expands our footprint in the growing Selwyn District.”

The name Pākākano was gifted by Te Taumutu Rūnanga on behalf of the Ngāi Tahu sub-tribe Ngāi Te Ruahikihiki ki Taumutu.

It references growth, development, discovery and sustainability. It pays homage to Ngā Pākihi Whakatekateka o Waitaha, the seedbeds of Waitaha, otherwise known as the Canterbury Plains. It also recognises the symbolic connection to the ancestor Rākaihautū who landed the waka pākākano Uruao at Whakatū-Nelson, bringing the first seeds of people to this island.

“Te Taumutu Rūnanga is pleased to gift this name,” Te Taumutu Rūnanga Chairperson Julie Robilliard says. “The name Pākākano supports the aspirations of the rūnanga to ensure the return of important cultural identity markers onto our landscape and emphasises our commitment to striving to improve the wellbeing of our whenua and people.”







A group of Te Taumutu representatives joined Ngāi Tahu Property staff at a whakatau whare ceremony on Wednesday morning which prepared the building to welcome the kaimahi who will work in it.

As well as being the first office building in the agri-business hub alongside Lincoln University, PGG Wrightson Seeds is an established global brand which plans to lease the purpose-built facility over a long-term.

PGG Wrightson Seeds chief executive John McKenzie says Lincoln is the logical location for the firm.

“It is in close proximity to other agribusiness stakeholders and many of our research and development partners.”





