NZ Master Joiner Awards
The 2019 winning entries in the annual NZ Master Joiner Awards have been announced this evening at the NZ Master Joiner Awards Dinner at the Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill.
The aim of the Awards is to promote excellence in joinery design and craftsmanship, to encourage the use of sustainable timbers, and to showcase the finest work from the industry. These are the largest industry awards of their kind in New Zealand.
Judging criteria includes design, workmanship, innovative use of materials, complexity of project, and visual appeal.
Kitchen design is judged on the WOW factor, cutting edge design, practicality, and creative use of materials and colour.
The judges commented:
“There has been very high interest this year in the Master Joiner Awards, and we congratulate all contestants on their efforts. This competition has shown that winners can come from all sized projects, from those with an endless supply of money to those of very modest means. It is heartening to see the pride in our trade and the skills we can offer our clients.”
Category Winners:
Best Speciality, Bar/Counter, Fitment Anna Thomas, Bays Joinery, Nelson
Best Stairs Dave Cunningham, McNaughton Windows & Doors, Auckland
Best Door or Window Mike Kreft, Seaboard Joinery, Auckland
Best Use of Imported Timber Dave Cunningham, McNaughton Windows & Doors, Auckland
Best Compliant Timber Joinery Peter Christie, Christie Builders & Joiners, Napier
Best Kitchen Grant Woodham, Modern Age Kitchens & Joinery, Christchurch
Best Kitchen under $20,000 Gareth Beames, Formatt Bespoke Joinery, Queenstown
Best Kitchen Design Leonie Metge, Cube Dentro, Auckland
Best Use of Colour Claire Stephens, Bays Joinery, Nelson
Best Use of Creative Lighting Grant Woodham, Modern Age Kitchens & Joinery, Christchurch
SUPREME AWARD Dave
Cunningham, McNaughton Windows & Doors,
Auckland
(Sponsored by Carters)
Best Regional Awards:
Auckland / Northland McNaughton Windows and Doors, Auckland
Hawke’s Bay / Poverty Bay. Christie Builders & Joiners, Napier
Central Kitchens by Healey, Palmerston North
Taranaki Rhys Powell Joinery, New Plymouth
Wellington Pete’s Joinery & Building, Greytown
Nelson / Marlborough Bays Joinery, Nelson
Canterbury Modern Age Kitchens & Joinery, Christchurch
Waitaki Firman Joinery, Oamaru
Otago / Southland Formatt Bespoke Joinery, Queenstown
NZ MASTER
JOINERS APPRENTICE AWARDS
Also announced at the Awards Dinner were the winners in the NZ Master Joiners Apprentice Awards competition. This competition is open to all joinery apprentices in New Zealand who may present a project with a minimum of 80% completed entirely by the apprentice.
Best Fitment Under 2 Years Tyler Burgess, Kitchen Zone, Gisborne
Best Fitment Over 2 Years Logan van der Meer, Molloy Joinery, Napier
Best Timber Project
Under 2 Years
Highly Commended Nikolay Kidik, Total Timba Joinery, Auckland
Winner Nikolay Kidik, Total Timba Joinery, Auckland
Best Timber Project Over 2 Years Mathew McLellan, Firman Joinery, Oamaru
Highest Judged for Workmanship and Skill Mathew McLellan, Firman Joinery, Oamaru
Gordon Caulfield Memorial Trophy
To the Employer of the apprentice with the highest scoring points in the Over 2 Years category, who is a member of Master Joiners.
Gary Firman, Firman Joinery, Oamaru
Ends: