The 2019 winning entries in the annual NZ Master Joiner Awards have been announced this evening at the NZ Master Joiner Awards Dinner at the Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill.

The aim of the Awards is to promote excellence in joinery design and craftsmanship, to encourage the use of sustainable timbers, and to showcase the finest work from the industry. These are the largest industry awards of their kind in New Zealand.

Judging criteria includes design, workmanship, innovative use of materials, complexity of project, and visual appeal.

Kitchen design is judged on the WOW factor, cutting edge design, practicality, and creative use of materials and colour.

The judges commented:

“There has been very high interest this year in the Master Joiner Awards, and we congratulate all contestants on their efforts. This competition has shown that winners can come from all sized projects, from those with an endless supply of money to those of very modest means. It is heartening to see the pride in our trade and the skills we can offer our clients.”

Category Winners:

Best Speciality, Bar/Counter, Fitment Anna Thomas, Bays Joinery, Nelson

Best Stairs Dave Cunningham, McNaughton Windows & Doors, Auckland

Best Door or Window Mike Kreft, Seaboard Joinery, Auckland

Best Use of Imported Timber Dave Cunningham, McNaughton Windows & Doors, Auckland

Best Compliant Timber Joinery Peter Christie, Christie Builders & Joiners, Napier







Best Kitchen Grant Woodham, Modern Age Kitchens & Joinery, Christchurch

Best Kitchen under $20,000 Gareth Beames, Formatt Bespoke Joinery, Queenstown

Best Kitchen Design Leonie Metge, Cube Dentro, Auckland

Best Use of Colour Claire Stephens, Bays Joinery, Nelson

Best Use of Creative Lighting Grant Woodham, Modern Age Kitchens & Joinery, Christchurch

SUPREME AWARD Dave Cunningham, McNaughton Windows & Doors, Auckland

(Sponsored by Carters)

Best Regional Awards:

Auckland / Northland McNaughton Windows and Doors, Auckland

Hawke’s Bay / Poverty Bay. Christie Builders & Joiners, Napier

Central Kitchens by Healey, Palmerston North

Taranaki Rhys Powell Joinery, New Plymouth

Wellington Pete’s Joinery & Building, Greytown

Nelson / Marlborough Bays Joinery, Nelson

Canterbury Modern Age Kitchens & Joinery, Christchurch

Waitaki Firman Joinery, Oamaru

Otago / Southland Formatt Bespoke Joinery, Queenstown

Also announced at the Awards Dinner were the winners in the NZ Master Joiners Apprentice Awards competition. This competition is open to all joinery apprentices in New Zealand who may present a project with a minimum of 80% completed entirely by the apprentice.

Best Fitment Under 2 Years Tyler Burgess, Kitchen Zone, Gisborne

Best Fitment Over 2 Years Logan van der Meer, Molloy Joinery, Napier

Best Timber Project Under 2 Years

Highly Commended Nikolay Kidik, Total Timba Joinery, Auckland

Winner Nikolay Kidik, Total Timba Joinery, Auckland

Best Timber Project Over 2 Years Mathew McLellan, Firman Joinery, Oamaru

Highest Judged for Workmanship and Skill Mathew McLellan, Firman Joinery, Oamaru

Gordon Caulfield Memorial Trophy

To the Employer of the apprentice with the highest scoring points in the Over 2 Years category, who is a member of Master Joiners.

Gary Firman, Firman Joinery, Oamaru

