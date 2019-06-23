Best of community news celebrated at CNA awards

Whakatane’s The Beacon took out the top honour at this year’s New Zealand Community Newspaper Association awards in Christchurch on Friday night.

The Beacon won the Frank Veale Memorial Award for Community Newspaper of the Year, capping off a big night for the newspaper which recently celebrated its 80th birthday. Earlier in the evening The Beacon won best supplement and best community involvement.

The annual awards celebrate the very best of community newspapers and magazines throughout the country. It is run by the New Zealand Community Newspaper Association, an industry body with members from more than 80 independent newspapers and magazines.

Kiwi Gardener, owned by Allied Press, picked up the award for best magazine while sunlive.co.nz won best website/digital platform.

Best senior news journalist went to Charles Anderson of Nelson Weekly while the award for best senior sports journalist went to Jon Rawlinson of Rural Living. Martin Hunter of The Star (Christchurch) won best photographer.

CNA president David Mackenzie says the awards recognise the best of the industry.

“Congratulations to The Beacon on this well-deserved win. The calibre of entries received was extremely high and came from some of the best community newspapers across New Zealand. This made the competition for this prestigious award really tight.”

He says community newspapers are thriving up and down the country and that can be put down to the power of print advertising and the hyper-local stories produced each week by highly-connected, local journalists who work for independent publishers.







The awards were the centre piece of the CNA’s annual two-day conference, where members heard from a range of speakers about the industry, including Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Hon Kris Faafoi.



Full list of award winners:

Best idea/innovation – Ashburton Guardian; Runner up – The Beacon

Best feature/supplement – The Beacon; Runner up – Metropol Magazine

Best community involvement – The Beacon; Runner up – The Star, Christchurch

Best campaign – Star Media (Christchurch); Runner up – Metropol Magazine

Best news journalist (junior) – Claire Kaplan, Advocate South; Runner up – Charlotte Jones, The Beacon

Best news journalist (senior) – Charles Anderson, Nelson Weekly; Runner up – Terry Moore, Hibiscus Matters

Best sports journalist (junior) – Kayla Hodge, The Ensign; Runner up – John Cosgrove, Clutha Leader

Best sports journalist (senior) – Jon Rawlinson, Rural Living; Runner up – Jon Rawlinson, Eastlife Magazine

Best photographer – Martin Hunter, The Star; Runner up – Loius Klaasen, The Beacon

Best sales professional (junior) – Tessa O’Shea, Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender

Best sales professional (senior) – Emma McDermott, Mountain Scene; Runner up – Bianca Lawton, The Weekend Sun

Best front page (newspaper) – Botany and Ormiston Times; Runner up – The Beacon

Best front page (magazine) – Metropol; Runner up – Express

Best website/digital platform – sunlive.co.nz; Runner up – Waiheke Gulf News

Best magazine – Kiwi Gardener; Runner up – Express

Frank Veale Memorial Award for Best Community Newspaper – The Beacon;

Runner up – Mountain Scene. Special commendations to The Star (Christchurch), Ashburton Guardian and Nelson Weekly.





