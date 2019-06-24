Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hitting the streets safely - free coffee and free rides

Monday, 24 June 2019, 8:09 am
Press Release: Beam


Fun, enjoyment, convenience and safety will be the theme of today's launch of Beam e-scooters when they hit the streets this morning, following official proceedings and the first ride scheduled for 9:30am. Christchurch City Council’s Pauline Cotter, Chair Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Committee and Beam Head of Operations Locky Cooper will address media before taking the first ride.

Starting with 100 vehicles on day one, out of the total 300 under its permit, Beam will deploy e-scooters in a controlled manner, based on demand, weather, local attractions and activities. Beam’s team on the ground in Christchurch will also examine transport data on an hourly basis to ensure the e-scooters are deployed in areas to serve the population in the best way possible.

Beam has the goal of being the safest and most responsible operator that cares about its customers, the community and the amenity and liveability of the city. This means that Beam operations will maximize for a long term transport future - not just the most trips on day one.

Beam’s Head of Operations Locky Cooper said Beam’s value proposition sets it apart from other providers.

“Our value and how we stand out as being different, and indeed better, is pretty simple. We will strive to keep you safe and we will be responsible and reliable. We will be a partner to the city and the community and we will focus on delivering value, solving problems and improving city amenity” Mr Cooper said.

Beam has created new jobs for the region, with 18 Full-time roles currently filled. These new jobs are in addition to the contribution the company is making to the economy by leasing warehousing space, purchasing services and by offering flexible economic opportunities to ‘Beam Chargers’.



Beam wants to make it as easy as possible for everyone in Christchurch to try out our e-scooters. Even fans of another e-scooter company can get a Beam bonus. Riders can send Beam a screenshot of their other account clearly showing that they have credit in the account, and Beam will grant $5 dollars credit to try Beam for the first time. This promotion will only run Monday 24th June to Wednesday 26th June inclusive so be quick. Riders send a screenshot to our support team through the beam app to redeem this promotion.

‘We encourage people to compare the scooters, our safety focus and track record, and how we go about working with the local community. For the first time people in Christchurch will be able to experience a real trial because they have more than one provider and more than one type of scooter,” Mr Cooper concluded.

