Leading NZ digital agency Little Giant rebrands as Isobar

Little Giant has today become Isobar New Zealand, completing its transition into the global agency network.

The team will focus on cross-market opportunities and will be bolstered by the global agency’s best-in-class technology and consultancy capabilities. The full integration also strengthens Isobar’s leadership in the experience-transformation sector across the Australia New Zealand region.

Isobar, owned by Dentsu Aegis Network, has a team of 6,500 people in 85 locations across 45 markets, including the Americas, EMEA and APAC. The agency has a global focus on delivering experience-led transformation, powered by creativity for its global clients including Coca-Cola, adidas, Enterprise, P&G, Philips and Huawei. In 2019, Isobar was named as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the fifth year in a row, and has been named as Campaign Asia’s Digital Agency of the Year for six out of the last eight years.

Little Giant was acquired by Dentsu Aegis Network in 2017, joining the Isobar network to become Little Giant, Linked by Isobar. Founded in 2011, the award-winning agency now has a team of over 30 and a roster that includes internationally renowned brands Silver Fern Farms and Villa Maria, as well as leading New Zealand brands such as House of Travel, TVNZ and ASB.

Little Giant was named one of New Zealand’s fastest growing companies in 2015 (Deloitte Fast 50), one of Asia-Pacific’s fastest growing technology companies in 2015, 2016 and 2017 (Deloitte Asia Pacific Tech Fast 500) and was awarded Campaign Asia Pacific’s New Zealand Digital Agency of the Year in 2017.







Jean Lin, Isobar Global CEO, said: “We are delighted to bring the Little Giant team closer to the Isobar network of 6500 people across 45 markets. This next step will elevate their creative and digital capabilities and entrepreneurial spirit to deliver experience-led transformation for clients across the region, and the Isobar NZ the team will enjoy the benefits of working with a truly borderless global agency with big ambitions.”

Ian Howard, CEO at Isobar New Zealand, said: “For the past seven years Little Giant has been single-mindedly focussed on creating best in class experiences that people love. Now it’s time for us to take our work to the next level, and I’m confident that by fully embracing our world-leading network and rebranding ourselves to Isobar New Zealand, we’re going to be better placed to deliver the best possible outcomes for the businesses, brands and people we design for. Our focus will continue to be on experience-led transformation delivered through creativity, and we’ll continue to preserve the empathetic, creative and energetic culture that’s been the hallmark of our business for so long. “

Rob Harvey, CEO of Dentsu New Zealand, said: “Little Giant have added huge value and become an integral part of our group since they joined Dentsu Aegis Network in 2017. This rebrand strengthens both Dentsu and Isobar’s presence in the New Zealand market, scaling the network’s local creative and digital capabilities, and giving Little Giant the incredible opportunity to ramp up their creative and technology offering, transforming and growing businesses. The closer alignment to Isobar is a game changer and I’m really excited to be working with Ian and the team to realise the huge ambitions we have for Isobar in this market.”

The team will continue to be led by Ian Howard, CEO Isobar NZ.





