Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wool Garments a Must Have in New Zealand Wardrobes

Monday, 24 June 2019, 8:37 am
Press Release: Ecowool

New Zealanders can expect a colder-than-average winter season this year, and wool clothing is flying off the shelf as a result.

Winter is finally upon us, and that means the smart Kiwi is rustling through their wardrobe to find the warmest outfits to brave the conditions. Now more than ever, that’s coming in the form of wool.

According to Ecowool spokesperson Rebecca Rowan, wool is one of the best and most natural materials to keep us warm while also being the smart, sustainable way to go.
“Aside from being a renewable resource wool boasts all kinds of benefits, including being able to regulate your temperature, keep you warm, and keep you dry. There’s no other natural material like it that even comes remotely close.”

To help make winter a warmer place, Ecowool has curated a ‘must-have’ range which encompasses timeless, versatile pieces that are warbrobe essentials through winter and even into the warmer months as well.

Rebecca says their vast range of quality knitwear is what brings visitors to both their store at Sheepworld and their online shop. “We understand our customers want to keep warm in style so we make sure we can offer a considered range of some of the highest-quality wool garments in the country.”

If you want to make sure your wardrobe is ready to combat the winter conditions, then visit www.ecowool.com to find out what’s available. You can also check out the extensive range of sheepskin rugs, sheepskin boots and slippers, and outdoor clothing.



About Ecowool
Ecowool is based at Sheepworld, an outstanding establishment in New Zealand dedicated to sharing the sheep farming experience. Ecowool sells quality wool products and has been a one-stop shop for natural products since 1987, moving into the online market in 2001. Passionate about representing New Zealand and Kiwis, they offer the finest quality sheepskin and woollen products in the country.
Get in touch today to find out what Ecowool can do for you.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Ecowool on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 